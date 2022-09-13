Timelines announced for Waterloo bridges under construction

WATERLOO — Routes may be detoured when crossing the Cedar River in Waterloo during coming days. Three bridges are set to be under construction next week.

The Fourth Street bridge has been closed for a couple weeks and will reopen on Friday. It will then close again on Sept. 19. It’s unknown how long the bridge will be closed, but an engineering department official said it “won’t be long term.”

The pedestrian bridge on Fourth Street has been closed since June to work on the Cedar River Lighting Project. The roadway is closed due to the installment of lighting towers. The project will cast colored beams of light onto the Cedar River between the Fourth Street and Park Avenue bridges, as well as lighting inside the pedestrian bridge canopy.

Work on the 11th Street bridge will begin the week of Sept. 19. Eventually, the entire bridge will be replaced. The bridge is set to reopen in late fall of 2023. The city said a detour will be put in place before the closing of the bridge.

The work on the 11th Street bridge is in conjunction with the replacement of the Park Avenue bridge, which is set to reopen in fall of 2023. The east side of the road is closed at the north end of the bridge. The 100 block of West Park Avenue is open to local traffic only but will be closed to all traffic later this year.

In 2019, Waterloo received a $12.5 million federal grant to pay for the replacement of both the 11th Street and Park Avenue bridges. In 2015, the city stated the Park Avenue bridge had deteriorated. The 11th Street bridge is in declining condition.

The bridges were built in 1938 and 1953, respectively. Park Avenue’s bridge was the oldest of the eight major city-owned bridges crossing the river.