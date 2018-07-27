Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BROOKLYN -- Officials have released a description of a missing woman along with a more precise timeline in a bid to get more leads from the public.

Mollie Tibbetts, 20, a student at the University of Iowa, was last seen July 18 at around 7:30 p.m. while running the city streets of Brooklyn, Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety's Division of Criminal Investigation in a Friday press release.

At the time, she was wearing dark-colored running shorts, a pink "sports top" and running shoes of an unknown color, according to DCI.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in her disappearance, DCI said, and several local, state and federal agencies are involved in the case.

"With the aide of the public, investigative leads continue to be investigated and a multitude of individuals have been interviewed," DCI officials said in the Friday press release. "Additionally, a number of searches have been conducted to include ground, air and K-9 searches."

Anyone with information on Tibbetts' disappearance is asked to email tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com or call 641-623-5679.

