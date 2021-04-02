'Time to give it back': Man who pushed for mobile barbershop opens Waterloo brick-and-mortar store

The hair stylist plans to offer services for free to people without access or the ability to afford a barber. Raised in a small town in central Mississippi, he said he grew up with very little. He remembers the generosity of his grandfather giving free rides to people when he could barely afford gas.

“It’s just time to give it back,” Burt said. “The community accepted me as a four-time felon, and I feel like I owe it back. No one talks to me about who I used to be. That person doesn’t even exist in my life anymore unless I bring him up. To me, that’s all love, and it’s gotta be reciprocated.”

Burt doesn’t consider himself the best barber — though he admits he might rank himself in the top tier. He focuses more on providing a conversation and vibe that makes clients feel comfortable. The bonds he builds have led to friendships between his kids and clients’ kids, he said.

“I believe I have a way to intellectually connect with people. It lifts spirits. You can get advice. We become counselors,” Burt said. “You build relationships that last forever.”