'Tidings & Tinsel' theme of Denver Christmas event

DENVER - The annual "Old-Fashioned Christmas Event" will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Denver Community Center.

The theme is "Tidings and Tinsel." There will be a Festival of Trees featuring trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and individuals. Decorated tables, art creations and gingerbread houses will be displayed.

Santa will arrive on Saturday afternoon. Bring a new, unwrapped toy, book, game or stuffed animal to receive a free photo with Santa. Photos will be provided by Smith Studio. Kids craft projects will take place at 2 p.m. at the Denver Public Library for kids waiting to see Santa.

Piano students of Michelle Doepke will perform at the library beginning at 2 p.m. Vocal music and guitar will be provided by Pastor Scott McCluskey at 3:30 p.m.

The Holiday Bazaar will feature local vendors from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Denver American Legion. Denver Cares will have a tree in the lobby where ornaments can be selected. Gift items on the ornaments can be purchased and returned to the Community Center for distribution.

Pizza will be provided by the Denver Betterment Committee. A drawing will take place, and letters to Santa can be left in the mailbox at the Denver Library. Include name and mailing address for responses.

Lighting of Community Memory Lights is at 5 p.m. at Veterans Tribute, south of city hall.

