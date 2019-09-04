CEDAR FALLS -- Tickets to hear a former First Lady speak at the University of Northern Iowa will be available to the general public on Monday.
Former First Lady of the United States Laura Bush will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
Bush's visit is part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series.
Tickets are currently available to UNI students through Wednesday, and available to UNI faculty and staff beginning Thursday and Friday. They will be available to the general public beginning Monday, Sept. 9.
You have free articles remaining.
The tickets are free but required as the event is reserved seating only and involves extra security measures, according to a release from UNI's University Relations.
Tickets can be picked up at any UNItix location from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 319-273-4849.
Bush's lecture is expected to discuss her advocacy for literacy, education, and women's rights, including advancing literacy education as First Lady from 2001 through 2009, according to UNI's release. She currently chairs the Woman's Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.