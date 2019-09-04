{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Bush

Bush

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Tickets to hear a former First Lady speak at the University of Northern Iowa will be available to the general public on Monday.

Former First Lady of the United States Laura Bush will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.

Bush's visit is part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series.

Tickets are currently available to UNI students through Wednesday, and available to UNI faculty and staff beginning Thursday and Friday. They will be available to the general public beginning Monday, Sept. 9.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The tickets are free but required as the event is reserved seating only and involves extra security measures, according to a release from UNI's University Relations.

Tickets can be picked up at any UNItix location from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 319-273-4849.

Bush's lecture is expected to discuss her advocacy for literacy, education, and women's rights, including advancing literacy education as First Lady from 2001 through 2009, according to UNI's release. She currently chairs the Woman's Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments