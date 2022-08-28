Tickets on sale Sunday for Hansen's Down on the Farm Breakfast farm breakfast Sept. 17

HUDSON -- After a two-year hiatus, the Down on the Farm Breakfast at Hansen's Dairy returns Sept. 17 with a bounty of local food and family-friendly farm activities. The event will at Hansen’s Dairy Tour Center, 8461 Lincoln Road, Hudson.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 28. Attendees mustpurchase tickets online before the event; tickets will not be sold in stores or at the breakfast. Tickets are $15 for adults 13 and older; $8 for children ages 4 to 12; and children 3 and younger are free.

There will be two serving times: 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Please plan to arrive during your scheduled serving time, then jump on the trolley to the farm after your meal for fun activities and to see cows and kangaroos. No matter the serving time slot, attendees may stay as long as they like or until the event ends at 12:30 p.m.

The farm-to-table menu includes breakfast burritos, featuring eggs from Groothuis Farm, Nashua; Edgewood Locker sausage; Hansen’s Dairy cheese curds; Litteaur Produce peppers, Waterloo; and Kramer's Salsa, Camanche. Served on the side are apple slices from Apples on the Avenue in Nashua and fresh bread from Rustic Hearth Bakery in Cedar Rapids slathered with Hansen's Dairy butter, Clear Creek Orchard jam from Collins or Wildflower Acres Honey from Waterloo. Wash it down with coffee from Fat Cup Coffee in Waterloo; apple cider from Wilson’s Orchard in Iowa City; and Hansen’s milk.