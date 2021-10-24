 Skip to main content
Tickets on sale Monday for Christmas with Wartburg

Christmas with Wartburg, 2017

Christmas with Wartburg in 2017.

WAVERLY -- Wartburg college will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its holiday concert, Christmas with Wartburg, from Dec. 3-5.

Ticket sales will begin Monday for shows: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 concert at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Tickets are $21 for all Waverly performances and $23 for the West Des Moines performance. A dinner is offered in Waverly at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for an additional cost. 

You can purchase tickets at  www.wartburg.edu/christmas, from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays at the ticket office in Saemann Student Center or by calling (319) 352-8691.

