Tickets on sale Monday for Christmas with Wartburg

WAVERLY -- Wartburg college will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its holiday concert, Christmas with Wartburg, from Dec. 3-5.

Ticket sales will begin Monday for shows: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 concert at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Tickets are $21 for all Waverly performances and $23 for the West Des Moines performance. A dinner is offered in Waverly at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for an additional cost.

You can purchase tickets at www.wartburg.edu/christmas, from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays at the ticket office in Saemann Student Center or by calling (319) 352-8691.

