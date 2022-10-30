 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets on sale for Ailey II dance company on Nov. 6 at Gallagher Bluedorn

Ailey II's Jamaris Mitchell. Photo by Nir Arieli_4495.jpg

Ailey II's Jamaris Mitchell

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS – Ailey II, the next generation of dance, will visit the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center (GBPAC) in Cedar Falls on Nov. 6 as part of its 22-city United States tour.

One of the most popular dance companies in the country, Ailey II combines a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. The company continues to build bridges from the studio to the stage for talented young performers from The Ailey School under the wings of Artistic Director Francesca Harper.

“I am excited for audiences far and near to experience the power and grace of these 12 superbly gifted dancers in remarkable works by a variety of powerful choreographic voices,” said Harper. “It’s an honor to lead Ailey II into its next era, keeping Alvin Ailey’s legacy of artistry and generosity moving forward while nurturing the next generation of performing artists on a journey of discovery.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.gbpac.com/event/ailey-ii, phone at (319) 273-7469 or in person at a UNItix box office. Admission for adults starts at $25; and youth 16 and under are $1.

