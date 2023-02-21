WATERLOO – MercyOne has announced the winners of its Heroes Among Us awards, recognizing recognizing individuals who performed amazing deeds during the 2022 calendar year
The 18th annual MercyOne Heroes Among Us awards ceremony is back in-person Thursday, March 23, at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. The event celebrates local heroes who have done something extraordinary to benefit others and their community. Doors open at 7 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 7:30 a.m. Attendees should purchase tickets in advance, as a limited number of seats are available.
During the ceremony, MercyOne will recognize the following individuals:
Animal Hero
- : Lola the dog and Hunter McBride, Parkersburg.
Community Service Hero
- : Bill and Lisa Bradford, Cedar Falls.
Environment Hero
- : Cathy Irvine, Dysart.
Good Samaritan Adult Hero
- : Patrick Waniorek, Waterloo.
Good Samaritan Youth Hero
- : Ledger Dalton, Dunkerton.
Medical/Health Care Hero
- : Zoie Feuerbach, La Porte City.
Military Hero
- : John Mills representing Evansdale AMVETS Honor Guard Post 31.
Public Safety Hero
- : Alex Clark, Waterloo and police officer Adam Wittmayer, Waterloo.
Workplace Hero
- : Laurene Ericson, Waterloo.
The Heroes Among Us celebration honors local heroes while also raising funds to keep expert health care close to home in the Cedar Valley. Proceeds benefit annual campaign projects for MercyOne Waterloo Foundation and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation.
To support our community heroes and the foundations, purchase your tickets by calling (319) 272-7676 or buy online at MercyOne.org/heroes. Individual tickets are $23. Business leaders interested in purchasing a half or full table should email Diane Jorgensen to discuss table sponsorship.
Heroes Among Us thanks event sponsors MercyOne, Courier Communications, News 7 KWWL, 93.5 The Mix and 1650 The Fan for their generous support.
2018 Heroes Among Us winners announced
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Workplace
Lance Votroubek, Glynna Borwig, Jeff Wilson
Lance Votroubek, Glynna Borwig and Jeff Wilson sprang into action on Sept. 7 when a co-worker at Warren Transport collapsed. The trio quickly came to his aid, rolling him over and recognizing that he was unresponsive and not breathing. Votroubek and Borwig immediately began CPR while Wilson used the defibrillator to get their co-worker's heart beating again. The three worked tirelessly to keep him alive until paramedics arrived. Paramedics and doctors said the employees' quick thinking and actions saved the man's life.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Public Safety
John Zolondek
Cedar Falls Police officer John Zolondek is being recognized for several actions. In April last year, he pulled a fisherman from the Cedar River. Last fall, he was dispatched to an accident in which a child suffered severe injuries after being run over by a lawn mower. Zolondek rendered first aid and kept in contact with the family for months following the accident. He invited the child's family, first responders, nurses and doctors who treated the child to the police department to see the progress the child made, and had a special cake made for the occasion. Zolondek, who made a full recovery after a cancer diagnosis several years ago, also was honored for organizing a fundraiser for a co-worker who also was diagnosed with cancer. The event raised thousands of dollars to help with medical expenses.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Community Service
Michael Finley
Known as the Crazy Man in a Pink Wig, Michael Finley of Cedar Falls has dedicated his time and efforts to teaching personal financial literacy. He has worked with the University of Northern Iowa's Financial Literacy group to help people of all ages understand the terms and concepts for making good financial management and investment decisions, and retirement planning. Finley helps people follow up with individual actions and does not charge for any class or consultation. He even offers free financial tips and tools on his website.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Medical
Todd Sieverding
In February 2017, off-duty Dubuque firefighter and paramedic Todd Sieverding assisted injured victims of a snowmobile crash on a lake in upper Michigan while snowmobiling with friends. While waiting for local paramedics to arrive, Sieverding, along with an off-duty nurse, attended to an unresponsive patient. He continued to assist until the patient was loaded on an ambulance for transport to a hospital.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Good Samaritan, Adult
Muhamed Odobasic
Last May, Muhamed Odobasic had been taking his next-door neighbor, Jim, to dialysis treatments while Jim's wife was out of town. On May 12, Odobasic arrived to take Jim for treatment and found him incoherent. Odobasic instructed his neighbor's 11-year-old grandson, Michael, to call 911. Jim, who has diabetes, was suffering from very low blood sugar and was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center where he was stabilized. Jim's family credits Odobasic's quick thinking with saving Jim's life.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Military
Dubuque Veterans Freedom Center and Dubuque Co. Conservation
The Dubuque Veterans Freedom Center and Dubuque County Conservation have teamed up to help save a dwindling bluebird population. The partnership is also helping veterans, who have constructed and installed nearly 20 bluebird habitats in Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area. The veterans are responsible for checking on the birds every couple of weeks. In return, those veterans get access to the wildlife area, which acts as a stress reliever, said Jim Wagner, co-founder of the Veteran's Freedom Center.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Good Samaritan, Youth
Megan Hudson, Richie Artega
On June 24, Megan Hudson and Richie Artega were working as lifeguards at the La Porte City Pool when they were alerted by a bystander that there was a child floating lifeless in the deep end of the pool. Acting on their training, the two pulled 4-year-old Jace Keegan from the pool and administered CPR after determining he wasn't breathing and had no pulse. Keegan's heart was restarted and the boy began breathing on his own again. In October, Hudson and Artega were recognized for their heroic actions by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.