John Zolondek

Cedar Falls Police officer John Zolondek is being recognized for several actions. In April last year, he pulled a fisherman from the Cedar River. Last fall, he was dispatched to an accident in which a child suffered severe injuries after being run over by a lawn mower. Zolondek rendered first aid and kept in contact with the family for months following the accident. He invited the child's family, first responders, nurses and doctors who treated the child to the police department to see the progress the child made, and had a special cake made for the occasion. Zolondek, who made a full recovery after a cancer diagnosis several years ago, also was honored for organizing a fundraiser for a co-worker who also was diagnosed with cancer. The event raised thousands of dollars to help with medical expenses.