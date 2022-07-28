Tickets now on sale for fall shows at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

GBPAC tickets on sale for fall shows

CEDAR FALLS -- Tickets are now on sale for the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Fall 2022 season.

The season features seven shows and performances:

● "Hairspray," Sept. 13 and 14. The classic musical with a big personality and even bigger hair.

● Paul Reiser, Sept. 24. Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician best known for his roles in Mad About You and Stranger Things.

● Anat Cohen Quartentinho, Oct. 15. Grammy-nominated jazz clarinetist-saxophonist debuts a new quartet with Gallagher Bluedorn’s signature on-stage seating.

● Disney’s "Winnie the Pooh," Oct. 18. A new story from the Hundred Acre Wood grows to life on stage in this Broadway musical’s first national tour.

● "Jesus Christ Superstar," Oct. 24 and 25.The 50th anniversary tour of the smash-hit musical phenomenon. The classic story showcased in a bold, new way.

● Ailey II, Nov. 6. Universally renowned dance company founded by the great Alvin Ailey. The perfect show for families with youth tickets only A Buck A Kid.

● Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Nov. 19. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley unite to present your favorite Christmas hits.

The public can purchase tickets at GBPAC.com, at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 319-273-7469. A 10% discount is offered for purchasing tickets to four or more shows.