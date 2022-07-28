Tickets now on sale for fall shows at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

GBPAC tickets on sale for fall shows
CEDAR FALLS -- Tickets are now on sale for the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Fall 2022 season.
The season features seven shows and performances:
● "Hairspray," Sept. 13 and 14. The classic musical with a big personality and even bigger hair.
● Paul Reiser, Sept. 24. Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician best known for his roles in Mad About You and Stranger Things.
● Anat Cohen Quartentinho, Oct. 15. Grammy-nominated jazz clarinetist-saxophonist debuts a new quartet with Gallagher Bluedorn’s signature on-stage seating.
● Disney’s "Winnie the Pooh," Oct. 18. A new story from the Hundred Acre Wood grows to life on stage in this Broadway musical’s first national tour.
● "Jesus Christ Superstar," Oct. 24 and 25.The 50th anniversary tour of the smash-hit musical phenomenon. The classic story showcased in a bold, new way.
● Ailey II, Nov. 6. Universally renowned dance company founded by the great Alvin Ailey. The perfect show for families with youth tickets only A Buck A Kid.
● Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Nov. 19. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley unite to present your favorite Christmas hits.
The public can purchase tickets at
GBPAC.com, at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 319-273-7469. A 10% discount is offered for purchasing tickets to four or more shows.
PHOTOS: Lost Island Theme Park
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-4
People ride to the top of Skyborne Tuesday at Lost Island Themepark.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-5
A Lost Island Themepark patron flies through the air on the Amara Aviators ride Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-6
Lost Island Themepark owner Eric Bertch talks to a group of media Tuesday at the park.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-2
Courier reporter Jeff Reintz interviews a Lost Island Themepark employee Tuesday as she prepares to start the Amara Aviators ride for a group of people from various media outlets.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost-island-3
Courier reporters Don Promnitz, top, and Ethan Petrik flip upside down on Lost Island Themepark's Nopuko Air Coaster Tuesday while they ride it as part of a media day.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062922-spt-courier-lost island-1
A pair of Courier reporters, Maria Kuiper and Don Promnitz, enjoy riding the Amara Aviators at Lost Island Themepark Tuesday.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
062822jr-lost-island-amara-1
Patrons soar through the air on the Amara Aviators ride at the Lost Island Themepark on Tuesday.
Jeff Reinitz
Lost Island Theme Park Main Gate
The Lost Island Themepark main gate.
Jeff Reinitz
Lost Island Theme Park Shaman's Curse
Courier staff members sample the Shaman’s Curse ride at Lost Island Themepark on Tuesday.
Jeff Reinitz
Lost Island
A view of Nopuko Air Coaster at Waterloo's Lost Island Themepark, which opened in mid-June.
Jeff Reinitz
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.