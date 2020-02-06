Tickets now available for 35th annual Maple Syrup Festival

CEDAR FALLS -- Tickets are now on sale for the annual Maple Syrup Festival March 6-8 at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.
This annual fundraiser for conservation will feature pancakes, sausage, Hansen's Farm Fresh Dairy milk, butter, and cream, and Sidecar Coffee Roasters coffee will be served. A shuttle will take guests to the front door of the Interpretive Building if they park at Cedar Heights Elementary or River Hills schools. There will be two griddles and expanded seating, which means very little waiting in line.
Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and no cost for ages 2 and under. Save $1 per ticket if you buy before March 5. Seniors 65 and older can also take advantage of the discount cost at the door.
New this year is limited, reserved seating on the hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 6, ideal for seniors and those with limited mobility. Tickets for March 7 and 8 can be used anytime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 277-2187 to buy advance tickets over the phone or stop in at Hartman Reserve, at 657 Reserve Dr.
Guests will also enjoy newly renovated educational exhibits, maple syrup demonstrations and a raffle. Raffle items include a bike package from Bike Tech, kayak package from CrawDaddy Outdoors, luxury overnight package from Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, Nature Lover's merchandise package, birthday party with Hartman Naturalists, Driftless on the Fly fly-fishing trip, and mini-prize packages containing gift cards and merchandise from area businesses.