Tickets now available for 35th annual Maple Syrup Festival

CEDAR FALLS -- Tickets are now on sale for the annual Maple Syrup Festival March 6-8 at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.

This annual fundraiser for conservation will feature pancakes, sausage, Hansen's Farm Fresh Dairy milk, butter, and cream, and Sidecar Coffee Roasters coffee will be served. A shuttle will take guests to the front door of the Interpretive Building if they park at Cedar Heights Elementary or River Hills schools. There will be two griddles and expanded seating, which means very little waiting in line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and no cost for ages 2 and under. Save $1 per ticket if you buy before March 5. Seniors 65 and older can also take advantage of the discount cost at the door.

New this year is limited, reserved seating on the hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 6, ideal for seniors and those with limited mobility. Tickets for March 7 and 8 can be used anytime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 277-2187 to buy advance tickets over the phone or stop in at Hartman Reserve, at 657 Reserve Dr.