CEDAR FALLS -- The Snowflake Express ride is Saturday, Dec. 1.
The tickets for the Snowflake Express will be $15 for everyone age 1 year or over. Children under 1 are free if they sit on a lap. If you bring a car seat for the child to seat in, they will need a ticket to ride.
Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Nov. 3 at all area Hy-vee stores - Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Waverly - starting around 7 a.m. when the customer service counter opens.
The times for the train are: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and will leave exactly at those times.
The train starts boarding a half hour before departure time, so plan accordingly. The train will depart from Open Bible Church in Waterloo, travel towards Washburn, and then back to the church.
The ride is about 45 minutes long. There are cookies and hot cocoa inside the church.
