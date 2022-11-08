Tickets available for Wolf Creek Players' 'Monster in the Closet' performances

DYSART -- The Wolf Creek Players will present “Monster In The Closet” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Union Middle School.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children; and free for children 5 and under.
Playwright is Angela D. Stewart, and Deb Kloster will direct the show. The play centers around a young girl, her brother and their many friends.
For tickets, call (319) 239-8660 or email wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com.
Holiday Arts Festival 2022
#308 $125 - Joan Overhouse.jpg
20220607_125456 - Ellen Sakornbut.jpg
CammieScully_01.jpeg
Random End Grain Block ZAPP - Aryn Kern.JPG
photo 6 - Erica Gooding.jpg
IN0119-First Frost - Mike Mittermeier.jpg
IMG_20220521_152908_311 - Mika Sorak.jpg
IMG_3548 - Jan Friedman.jpg
IMG_2169 - Susan Kennicott.JPG
image1_CFrancis - Caroline Francis.jpg
Horse hair 1 - Rebecca Evanovich.jpg
GrayFox - Caylin Graham.jpg
Horse Feather F - Shauna Zeck.jpg
Gold Necklace - Barbara Vaske.JPG
Dori Patrick 1 - Dori Patrick.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.