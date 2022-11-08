Tickets available for Wolf Creek Players' 'Monster in the Closet' performances

DYSART -- The Wolf Creek Players will present “Monster In The Closet” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Union Middle School.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children; and free for children 5 and under.

Playwright is Angela D. Stewart, and Deb Kloster will direct the show. The play centers around a young girl, her brother and their many friends.

For tickets, call (319) 239-8660 or email wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com.