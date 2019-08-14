WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley United Way will kick off its 2019 campaign season at the annual Rally for the Valley event Aug. 28 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
The luncheon will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight.
A ticket gets you a Live United T-shirt, lunch, and access to all activities. This year, there will be a pick a paw print, raffle, photo booth, and campaign video launch. Get tickets at www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/Rally.
Wayne Frost, Cedar Valley United Way Board chairman, will give an update on Cedar Valley United Way and discuss how it helps the community through those who give to the campaign.
The two 2019 campaign chairs will be introduced. They are Steve Carignan and Angela Weekley.
All money raised throughout the Cedar Valley United Way campaign will be put to work supporting local programs that focus on health, education, and financial stability. For the 2018- 2019 year, Cedar Valley United Way is providing funding to 60 programs throughout the Cedar Valley that focus on these key areas.
