Tickets available for Heroes Among Us fundraising breakfast

CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are now available for the 15th annual Heroes Among Us awards ceremony and breakfast at 7:30 a.m. March 26 at the Diamond Event Center.
MercyOne will recognize the following 15 individuals who performed heroic deeds in 2019:
- Community Service Hero – Lindsey Eibey.
- Environmental Hero – Clark Porter.
- Good Samaritan Adult Hero – Mike Kuebler.
- Good Samaritan Youth Hero – Gabie Hanks.
- Health Care Heroes – Jason Feuerbach, Jessica Feuerbach, Natalie Feuerbach.
- Public Safety Heroes – Chris Copp, Joe Schmidt, Nick Smith, John Zolondek.
- Military Hero – Yolando Loveless.
- Workplace Heroes – Steve Adams, Mary Jones, Deb See.
The Heroes Among Us awards ceremony and breakfast honors local heroes and is a fundraiser to benefit the annual campaign projects for MercyOne Waterloo Foundation and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation.
Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 272-7676 or online at MercyOne.org/heroes.
Heroes Among Us event sponsors are MercyOne, Courier Communications, News 7 KWWL, 93.5 The Mix and 1650 The Fan.