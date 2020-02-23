Tickets available for Heroes Among Us fundraising breakfast
Tickets available for Heroes Among Us fundraising breakfast

MercyOne logo

CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are now available for the 15th annual Heroes Among Us awards ceremony and breakfast at 7:30 a.m. March 26 at the Diamond Event Center.

MercyOne will recognize the following 15 individuals who performed heroic deeds in 2019:

  • Community Service Hero – Lindsey Eibey.
  • Environmental Hero – Clark Porter.
  • Good Samaritan Adult Hero – Mike Kuebler.
  • Good Samaritan Youth Hero – Gabie Hanks.
  • Health Care Heroes – Jason Feuerbach, Jessica Feuerbach, Natalie Feuerbach.
  • Public Safety Heroes – Chris Copp, Joe Schmidt, Nick Smith, John Zolondek.
  • Military Hero – Yolando Loveless.
  • Workplace Heroes – Steve Adams, Mary Jones, Deb See.

The Heroes Among Us awards ceremony and breakfast honors local heroes and is a fundraiser to benefit the annual campaign projects for MercyOne Waterloo Foundation and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation.

Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 272-7676 or online at MercyOne.org/heroes.

Heroes Among Us event sponsors are MercyOne, Courier Communications, News 7 KWWL, 93.5 The Mix and 1650 The Fan.

