Tickets available for Heroes Among Us fundraising breakfast

CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are now available for the 15th annual Heroes Among Us awards ceremony and breakfast at 7:30 a.m. March 26 at the Diamond Event Center.

MercyOne will recognize the following 15 individuals who performed heroic deeds in 2019:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Community Service Hero – Lindsey Eibey.

Environmental Hero – Clark Porter.

Good Samaritan Adult Hero – Mike Kuebler.

Good Samaritan Youth Hero – Gabie Hanks.

Health Care Heroes – Jason Feuerbach, Jessica Feuerbach, Natalie Feuerbach.

Public Safety Heroes – Chris Copp, Joe Schmidt, Nick Smith, John Zolondek.

Military Hero – Yolando Loveless.

Workplace Heroes – Steve Adams, Mary Jones, Deb See.

The Heroes Among Us awards ceremony and breakfast honors local heroes and is a fundraiser to benefit the annual campaign projects for MercyOne Waterloo Foundation and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation.

Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 272-7676 or online at MercyOne.org/heroes.

Heroes Among Us event sponsors are MercyOne, Courier Communications, News 7 KWWL, 93.5 The Mix and 1650 The Fan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0