CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are available for purchase for the 2018 Cedar Valley Character Counts Champions of Character awards dinner set for April 16 at Tama Hall on the campus of Hawkeye Community College.
This year’s awardees include Maddie Gallagher, sixth-grader at Orchard Hill Elementary School, Youth Citizen of Character; Lonnie Moore, West High School football coach and teacher, Cedar Valley Sports Commission Pursuing Victory With Honor; Geof Grimes, Candace Nardini and Jill White, Adult Citizens of Character; and Andrea Christopher, principal at Orchard Hill, Educator of Character.
The dinner buffet and program begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by making checks out to the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center. Mail to Bruce Clark at 1938 Harrow Road, Waterloo, IA 50701, by Friday. Make note the check is for CV Character Awards. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Sponsorships may be purchased by sending donations to the above address and are tax deductible. Suggested levels of sponsorship are Standing for Character ($99 or less), Friends of Character, $100; Character Counts in My World, $250; Pillars of Character, $500; and Champions of Character, $1,000.
