CEDAR FALLS — With delicate strokes, Paula Schrad brushes a harmonious blend of transparent watercolors onto a large canvas she’s painting – a sun-kissed Italian scene of a Venice canal.

Tim Kuhlmann unwinds a fresh orange peel and begins a nature study with oil pastels on beige paper. Nearby, Keaton Hinsley paints a portrait in oils, while Julie Hughes creates abstract landscapes on wood panels using oil paint sticks. One table over, Ann Olsson applies pastels on sandpaper to paint a lion.

Welcome to Thursday Painters.

Each Thursday, a Hearst Center for the Arts classroom fills with artists of all ages and experience levels. They unpack canvases, sketchbooks, paints, pastels, colored pencils and other materials and settle in for a few hours of work on individual projects. They chat, offer advice and suggestions, share bits and pieces of their lives and applaud each other’s creative efforts. Once a month, members share a potluck.

Thursday Painters began 75 years ago in Cedar Falls. A group of women gathered to build a new community celebrating the arts in the post-World War II American Midwest. Through the years, the group began welcoming other artistic mediums and now has evolved into a diverse group of talented artists.

A new exhibition opens Thursday at the Hearst Center, “Thursday Painters: 75 Years of Creating Together,” showcasing artwork created by present and past members. An opening reception and potluck-style spread is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Hearst Center, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., has been home to Thursday Painters since the center opened in 1989. The group boasts about 43 members, although not everyone is active.

Schrad joined the group 30 years ago. “I love working with watercolors – the softness of it, the blending of colors, the unpredictability and uncontrollable nature of watercolor. It’s a challenge,” said the Cedar Falls resident and former art major.

Originally, members devoted themselves to watercolor painting. Interests expanded as more artists joined the group, and the door opened to men, as well.

Kuhlmann enjoys finding “beauty in what some people consider trash,” describing the inspiration of an orange peel. He joined Thursday Painters about a year ago to reconnect with his love for art after retiring from the Waterloo Public Library.

“I hadn’t done serious painting in 15 years, so I felt insecure about it, kind of rusty. But there’s no judgment here. Everyone is encouraging, and you pick up on the enthusiasm. It’s also interesting to see what people create,” said the Cedar Falls resident.

At 26, Hinsley is one of the youngest Thursday Painters. The Cedar Falls artist joined the group eight months ago to belong to a community of artists “that’s not typical. I appreciate the relaxed reality of being around older people. Everyone is so relaxed and supportive.”

Hughes, an arts educator from Grundy Center, has been coming for about three years. She teaches online art courses for Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar and works for Grundy Center Community Schools.

“When I moved to this area, a friend recommended Thursday Painters. It’s a great place to find a community that offers support and so many different perspectives in one room. The resources are phenomenal,” she said.

Olsson, a retired John Deere chemical engineer from Waterloo, joined 18 years ago. She grew up a “horse-crazy kid” who only drew horses and considered herself a beginner when she joined the group. “

Now she paints animals, landscapes and flowers in a variety of mediums. “I don’t know if I’d be a painter if I didn’t come here. I like the camaraderie, the social aspect of it and learning new techniques. It’s fun and expands your horizons,” Olsson explained.

“This keeps my brushes wet, keeps me painting,” said Jan Drake, who joined Thursday Painters in 2008. “Being around so many artists frees you up to try different things. You loosen up and become more creative.”

Artist Marion Boyer of Reinbeck, an organizer of the Reinbeck Art Festival, needed to be around other artists. “I joined in 2010. It’s become a family of artists for me. Everyone is friendly and generous,” she said.

Sandy Rittgers of Cedar Falls joined 10 years ago. “I like having artist-friends who get you, who understand your need to create. I thought it was a watercolor group, but it’s so much more. You can work in any medium and learn so much from other artists.”

Mary Disburg has taught art classes at the Hearst Center and appreciates the group’s willingness to welcome amateur artists into the fold.

“This is an amazing group of people who have genuine affection for each other,” she added.

