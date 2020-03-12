Thursday coronavirus update: Local events cancel in threat of COVID-19

The latest on the response to COVID-19 coronavirus from around the Cedar Valley and the state:
2 new Iowa cases, both from Egyptian cruise, announced
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been announced in Iowa, state health officials announced Thursday evening.
The two were part of a large group of Iowa residents who went on an Egyptian cruise, and who make up the bulk of Iowa's cases. In total, 16 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two new cases announced Thursday were two adults between the ages of 61 and 80. One is from Johnson County and the other is from Carroll County in western Iowa. Both were recovering at home in isolation, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
State health officials say there is still no community spread of the virus, as all cases have come from recent travel outside of the state. Gov. Kim Reynolds noted the department was "not advising any school closures," though guidance for administrators on policies related to COVID-19 were released Thursday.
"This situation remains very fluid, and we will continue to equip local school districts with the information they need," Reynolds said.
The governor will hold another press conference on coronavirus in the state on Friday afternoon.
Cancellations and postponements in the area
A full list of cancellations and postponements due to concerns around COVID-19 coronavirus can be found here:
-- UnityPoint-Allen Hospital volunteers are on leave from now through May 31, UnityPoint spokesperson Carson Tigges said in an email Thursday.
"This aligns with our visitor restrictions that minimize the number of people coming in and out of the hospital," Tigges said. "Our volunteers also tend to be in a demographic that is particularly susceptible to coronavirus, and their health and safety is a primary concern."
-- The Waterloo Schools' CultureFest committee has decided to cancel this year's event scheduled for April 2 due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
-- Grow Cedar Valley announced it would be postponing its Annual Celebration and the Strictly Business Expo until June and September, respectively, "as we all work together to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the organization said in a Thursday morning release.
Grow Cedar Valley's Annual Celebration, which was to be held March 31, will now be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 9 at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls.
The organization's Strictly Business Expo, which was to be held April 7, was pushed back to 3-7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Cedar Falls Convention Center.
Those with questions were asked to call (319) 232-1156.
-- Heroes Among Us, an award ceremony recognizing locals who have done extraordinary deeds, will be postponed until May.
Joe Surma, manager of MercyOne's foundations, said in a release Thursday morning that the Heroes Among Us event scheduled for March 26 would be moved to May 28. The event would still begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
"We act out of an abundance of caution and are cancelling all events/classes until at least April 15," Surma said in the release. "Our priority is always the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve."
Donors or others with questions were asked to call (319) 272-7676.
-- The Iowa High School Speech Association announced it would cancel "all state speech contests" set for this Saturday, as well as the All-State Festival that was to be held at UNI on March 30, the organization announced on its website.
The organization said any student otherwise selected for All-State would receive a medal and recognition, IHSSA said.
"The Executive Committee believes that the dramatic changes over the last 24 hours and the ever changing landscape surrounding the COVID-19 virus warranted cancellation of the state contests," the IHSSA said in the release.
-- The Black Hawk County Extension noted in a tweet Thursday they were canceling the Cedar Valley STEM Festival on March 24 at the UNI-Dome.
Hy-Vee 'not out' of toilet paper, bottled water at Ansborough store
The Hy-Vee store on Ansborough Avenue still has supplies of toilet paper and bottled water, store manager Travis Wirth said on Thursday morning.
Wirth told The Courier on Thursday that, after a Courier article ran noting his store was out of hand sanitizer, customers were asking if he was also out of toilet paper and bottled water, two items that have been out of stock or in short supply at other large retailers around the Cedar Valley in recent days.
"I just want to convey that we do have toilet paper and we do have bottled water," Wirth said.
He confirmed the store remained out of hand sanitizer due to a "shortage across the country."
Grassley cancels Grundy Center stop after Congressional recess canceled
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will cancel his town hall meetings next week after next week's recess of Congress was canceled Thursday, and amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, his office said.
A meeting on March 19 in Grundy Center, as well as meetings in Hamilton, Kossuth and Boone counties next week, were canceled.
"Public health concerns and his work in the Senate prevent him from holding any county meetings next week," Grassley spokesperson Michael Zona said Thursday.
Zona said the town hall meetings would be "rescheduled for a later date."
Grassley also made COVID-19 remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday morning, noting he has also been in "regular touch" with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"While each day brings updates regarding the COVID-19, what remains constant are prevention efforts such as washing your hands often and covering your cough," Grassley said Thursday.
His remarks come after his Wednesday comments that encouraged people to "forget about listening to political leaders on the subject" because of "conflicting information" on the virus. Grassley did not elaborate on who was giving conflicting information.
Ernst: Number of COVID-19 cases 'almost certain to grow'
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst put out a column on coronavirus Thursday morning, noting the U.S. had "over 1,000 cases" and "that number is almost certain to grow."
The senator from Iowa noted Congress was working on bipartisan legislation "to better support our local, state and federal governments as they grapple with this situation."
"Now, coronavirus is certainly not a cause for panic, but it is a serious illness and one that we should work aggressively to limit its spread," Ernst said in the release. "All Iowans should listen to the experts and take steps to do their part."
All tours of the Capitol have been canceled, and access to the Capitol building and House and Senate office buildings are now limited to members, staff, press and official visitors starting Thursday. The measures are in effect until April 1.
Ernst added that preventative hand washing and other CDC-approved tactics were of importance for everyone.
"While some of the younger and healthier folks in Iowa might feel like they don't need to take these recommendations seriously, they absolutely should," she wrote. "Everyone -- not matter your age or health -- can carry the virus and inadvertently help spread it."
The @Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020
Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15. pic.twitter.com/HIGxfSrlLn
Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu— MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020