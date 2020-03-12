Thursday coronavirus update: Local events cancel in threat of COVID-19

Grow Cedar Valley's Annual Celebration, which was to be held March 31, will now be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 9 at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls.

The organization's Strictly Business Expo, which was to be held April 7, was pushed back to 3-7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Cedar Falls Convention Center.

Those with questions were asked to call (319) 232-1156.

-- Heroes Among Us, an award ceremony recognizing locals who have done extraordinary deeds, will be postponed until May.

Joe Surma, manager of MercyOne's foundations, said in a release Thursday morning that the Heroes Among Us event scheduled for March 26 would be moved to May 28. The event would still begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.

"We act out of an abundance of caution and are cancelling all events/classes until at least April 15," Surma said in the release. "Our priority is always the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve."

Donors or others with questions were asked to call (319) 272-7676.