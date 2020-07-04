Thurman to speak at Hartman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Bob Thurman will again be featured at the next 2nd Sunday Speaker Series public program on July 12.

This event will be an online event. A link will be shared on the Hartman Reserve Nature Center Facebook page at 2 p.m. July 12. Thurman will present, "Essential Hiking Equipment and Preparation."

Thurman talk about how to prepare for your hiking trip and best equipment to have so that you may have a safe and enjoyable journey. After the event, the recorded presentation will be available on the Black Hawk County Conservation YouTube Channel.

Thurman is an experienced hiker, and has hiked many well-known parks, including Grand Canyon National Park, Badlands, Yellowstone, Banff, and Grand Teton. When traveling, he always tries to find some place to hike that will help him learn about the local area. In addition to hiking and camping, Bob also enjoys geocaching, hunting, and just about any other outdoor activity.

The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. Presently the Series will be offered as online lectures until further notice. For more information, call (319) 277-2187.

