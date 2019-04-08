WATERLOO -- Don't believe the hype -- not yet, at least.
That's the advice from the La Crosse, Wis., bureau of the National Weather Service about predicted snowfall amounts coming with a storm system later this week.
"Pay close attention to later forecasts," the bureau warned readers in its Monday report online. "DO NOT BELIEVE any exact snowfall forecasts you see right now - it is too early to know those details!"
Nonetheless, the NWS was predicting "significant rain and/or snow" on Wednesday and Thursday in Decorah and other far Northeast Iowa cities as a "strong storm system" was forecast to track over the Upper Midwest, including Northeast Iowa, from Wednesday through Friday.
With that addition precipitation would come more flooding, the NWS predicted, as well as high wind gusts beginning Wednesday.
Thunderstorms were the possible threat in Waterloo and parts south during that time, with a few that "may be strong," according to the Des Moines NWS bureau. They also didn't have a precipitation amount yet, but snow didn't appear to be in the forecast.
The biggest threat for northeast Iowa on Monday was an elevated fire risk, due to the windy conditions and the temperatures in the 70s and even up to 80 degrees.
