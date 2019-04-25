CEDAR FALLS -- “Live well, live bold” is the message behind the senior living event “Thrive,” which takes place Wednesday.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, presented by the Courier, Western Home Communities and Cedar Valley Medical Specialists.
Admission is free.
Seminars begin at 10:15 a.m. when Humble Travel representatives will discuss guided trips and tours. Amanda Lynch, director of wellness for Western Home Communities, will share “Healthy Movements for Active Aging” at 10:45 a.m., followed at 11:15 a.m. by “’What if I told you ...’ Don’t Be Afraid of Hospice” featuring Cedar Valley Hospice.
At 12:45 p.m., Western Home Communities Executive Chef Norman Grant will share information about “Jackfruit,” described as the latest miracle fruit. Profile by Sandord will present “Investing in Your Health” at 1:15 p.m. Wrapping up the seminars will be “What is Home Health?” at 2 p.m., presented by the Waterloo Visiting Nurses Association.
A variety of demonstrations are planned, and visitors can sign up to win prizes from vendors. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
Featured exhibitors and vendors include Humble Travel, Visiting Nurses Association, Fosters Mattress, Hawkeye Stages, Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers, Nucara Pharmacy, Care Initiatives, Revive Asthetics, Western Home Communities, Home Instead and Hertz Farm Management.
Also Manor Care, Cedar Valley Upper Cervical, Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, Cozy Van, Caring Transitions, Profile by Sanford, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Remax Home Group, Cedar Valley Victors, Riverview Conference Center and Black Hawk Custom Hearing.
Dr. Gregory Harter and his staff from Cedar Valley Family Medicine will perform free health screenings throughout the event.
