WATERLOO — One day Karmin Teague woke up and decided she was going to start a thrift and outreach store.

Cedar Valley Thrift and Outreach Outlet welcomed Grow Cedar Valley and residents to its grand opening on Tuesday. The business is located in a strip mall development at 1109 E. Fourth St.

The thrift store offers affordable items such as clothing, housewares and hygienic products. Shirts, sundresses, athletic wear and pajamas are listed at $2; pants at $3; dresses and shoes at $5; and suits at $10 to $15.

Inside the store is also a computer center for people to search for jobs, work on resumes, find places to live and send faxes at a low cost. In addition, it holds a food pantry with non-perishable goods.

“We have a lot of resources here, but I want to be the one that fits in and fills in the cracks,” Teague said.

She said ever since St. Vincent de Paul closed its thrift store and moved its food pantry and community outreach center to 320 Broadway St., the community has been looking to fill the needs that remain.

“I think it’s gonna be a great addition to the community,” said Bryan Burton of the Boys and Girls Club, who is a Grow Cedar Valley ambassador. “I think that’s what this is going to allow with St. Vincent de Paul going out of business. It’s gonna give an opportunity for people in this area to get the things that they need.”

Multiple attendees praised the idea of revitalizing the area north of downtown.

“We’ve got to build back up Fourth Street,” Teague said, which was met with a round of applause.

Burton said the community is building back up. The Boys and Girls Club Teen Center opening in 2019 in a new building along the street is just one evidence of that.

“There’s more people here, there’s more opportunities now as this strip mall starts to fill up. People will have somewhere to get the necessities,” he said, noting construction of the All-In grocery store at 207 Franklin St. “All those things happening at once is great.”

Burton said it will also provide opportunities for the surrounding community. He mentioned the Walnut Court senior apartments at 315 Walnut St. as well as nearby residents of the House of Hope Pillars facility, who are transitioning out of foster care.

Vera Wallican, a friend of Teague and an employee at a local community agency, said she’s excited to watch the business grow.

“With this agency being in the heart of North Waterloo, it is much, much needed,” Wallican said. “That this happened is so wonderful and she has set it up like a one-stop shop. So if I need food, there’s food. If I want to look for a job or house, I have the computer. There’s clothes for the mother, the father, the children. And she has created a sense of community here.”

Belinda Creighton-Smith, newly elected to the Ward 4 seat on the Waterloo City Council, attended the ribbon cutting and provided words from Mayor Quentin Hart.

“The mayor sends his love and his gratitude,” Creighton-Smith read. “He said that, ‘Thank you, Karmin, for your efforts and passion for making sure that everyone has a chance to succeed in this community. Thank you, Karmin, for answering the call to be your brothers’ and sisters’ keeper. On behalf of the citizens of Waterloo, we thank you and welcome you.’”

The business is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

