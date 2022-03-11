 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Wartburg College faculty awarded new status

WAVERLY — The Warburg College Board of Regents has approved tenure and promotion for one professor and emeritus status for another.

Eric Sommermeyer, assistant professor of accounting, was awarded tenure and received a promotion to associate professor that will go into effect in September. Sommermeyer earned a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University and an MBA from Upper Iowa University.

Craig Hancock, professor of music and director of bands, was granted the status of professor emeritus. He will retire at the end of the school year after more than 25 years of service. Hancock earned his bachelor’s degree from Simpson College and master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Iowa.

In addition, Dan Sundblad, associate professor of sociology, will be promoted to a full professor in September.

