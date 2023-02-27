WATERLOO — Two adults and a child escaped with no injuries from a serious crash Monday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling southbound in the 210-220 block of East Mullan Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. when it went off the side of the roadway near the intersection with Lafayette Street, hit a home and took out a telephone pole.

Police said it’s possible the vehicle rolled over. Only one lane was open shortly after the crash.

Police said the woman, man, and young boy were related. They were checked out on the scene by paramedics but were not transported for medical care.

Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the crash along with MidAmerican Energy.

The cause of the crash was not known. The vehicle make and model could not be immediately identified.

