WATERLOO – A mini van totaled two parked vehicles and slid into a Waterloo thrift store after apparently losing control in the parking lot at Crossroads Center Mall Sunday afternoon.
No serious injuries were reported.
The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when the van, driven by Rosie Mishikabo, 28, struck a parked passenger car and then a van, spinning both vehicles around and then clipped a pillar support outside the Goodwill store before coming to a rest against the shop’s windows, according to the accident report.
Passenger Christian Kangudi, 35, had minor injuries but wasn’t taken to the hospital, the report states.
The crash remains under investigation.
