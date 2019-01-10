Try 1 month for 99¢

DUNKERTON -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Dunkerton Wednesday.

Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies said the crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Barclay Road and North Canfield Road. A car being driven by an unidentified 28-year-old male failed to stop for a SUV waiting to turn westbound onto Barclay Road from North Canfield Road. The SUV was rear-ended. The SUV then collided with a car which was southbound on North Canfield Road.

All three vehicles were disabled at the scene. A female and minor child were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for assessment of minor injuries by Dunkerton ambulance and another female driver was transported by Jesup ambulance to Allen for assessment of minor injuries. No names were released by deputies.

The driver of the initial car was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.

