WATERLOO – Three people were taken to the hospital following an overnight fire at a Waterloo home.
Firefighters said six people were home at 1004 Fulton St. shortly after midnight Sunday when the blaze broke out. All six fled the residence and were outside when fire trucks began pulling up, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
“Some cats also did get out of the house. We had an interior working fire, so we had heavy fire inside,” Luck said. He said the initial report was that the fire was in the basement.
Paramedics took three people to the hospital for evaluation, but the injuries don’t appear to be serious, Luck said. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency shelter.
Firefighters also found water leaking into the basement.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating.
The address was the scene of another fire last year. In February 2018, the detached garage, which was heated with a wood-burning stove, caught fire.
The home is owned by Leon Beltran, according to property records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.