Three resign from Evansdale library board, protesting 'mayor's picks'

She said Hansen, who had served on the board before, spoke on behalf of the board during a budget protest, but what he said was “different than the consensus of the library board.”

“This gentleman brings conflict,” Nichols said. “And we are all volunteers.”

Nine people serve on the board, Nichols said. Seven were from Evansdale and the other two were from Gilbertville and Elk Run Heights, which Evansdale’s library serves, though Elk Run doesn’t currently have anyone serving.

She said she enjoyed her time on the board since 2007, including updating shelving, countertops and the book collection.

But Nichols said Beatty has undermined the library. She said she had to fight to keep health insurance coverage for the town’s librarian.

“My personal opinion is this mayor doesn’t want the library,” Nichols said.

Borwig, who was not present Tuesday, voiced a similar opinion in her resignation letter.

“I am disappointed that some of the city council members just reject the library without having an open mind to the uses of the budget and the needs of the community,” she wrote.