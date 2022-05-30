Three people dead after Monday crash in south Waterloo

WATERLOO — Three people were killed Monday morning in a motor vehicle accident at Hammond Avenue and East Shaulis Road.

Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched at 9:53 a.m. to the intersection where they found a semi truck and a motor vehicle that had been involved in the crash.

All the people inside the vehicle, the driver and two passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene. No names are being released at this time due to pending family notification.

Captain Jason Feaker said the truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The accident remains under investigation, but police are not considering it a case of vehicular homicide at this time, Feaker said.

