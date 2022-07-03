 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
top story

Three injured in train vs truck crash in Parkersburg

  • Updated
  • 0

PARKERSBURG --- Three people were taken to an area hospital following a collision between a pickup truck and a train in Parkersburg on Sunday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pickup driver, 29-year-old Aleshia Meeks of Parkerburg, was flown by AirCare helicopter to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Two passengers in the truck, children ages 1 and 4 years, were also taken to MercyOne by crews with Parkersburg EMS and Aplington EMS, according to the state patrol.

Their conditions weren’t available.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Meeks was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on Second Street and allegedly failed to yield for a westbound Canadian National train at the crossing on the north end of town around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

 The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the CN railroad police assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

clip art ambulance
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News