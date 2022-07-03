Three injured in train vs truck crash in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG --- Three people were taken to an area hospital following a collision between a pickup truck and a train in Parkersburg on Sunday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pickup driver, 29-year-old Aleshia Meeks of Parkerburg, was flown by AirCare helicopter to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Two passengers in the truck, children ages 1 and 4 years, were also taken to MercyOne by crews with Parkersburg EMS and Aplington EMS, according to the state patrol.

Their conditions weren’t available.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Meeks was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on Second Street and allegedly failed to yield for a westbound Canadian National train at the crossing on the north end of town around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the CN railroad police assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

