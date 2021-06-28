 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three injured in morning crash
0 comments
top story

Three injured in morning crash

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art ambulance

CEDAR FALLS --- Three people were injured when a truck struck a dog and rolled in rural Cedar Falls early Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, driver David Evans was heading west in the 8800 block of West 12th Street around 4:50 a.m. when the dog ran out in front of his vehicle. Evans and two passengers had minor injuries and were taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.

Cedar Falls police and MercyOne First Responders assisted deputies.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the man keeping Lisbon's historic trams on track

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News