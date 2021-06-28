 Skip to main content
Three injured in morning crash in Cedar Falls
Three injured in morning crash in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Three people were injured when a truck struck a dog and rolled in rural Cedar Falls early Monday.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, driver David Evans was heading west in the 8800 block of West 12th Street around 4:50 a.m. when the dog ran out in front of his vehicle. Evans and two passengers had minor injuries and were taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.

Cedar Falls police and MercyOne First Responders assisted deputies.

