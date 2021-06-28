Three injured in morning crash in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Three people were injured when a truck struck a dog and rolled in rural Cedar Falls early Monday.
According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, driver David Evans was heading west in the 8800 block of West 12th Street around 4:50 a.m. when the dog ran out in front of his vehicle. Evans and two passengers had minor injuries and were taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.
Cedar Falls police and MercyOne First Responders assisted deputies.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
