Three injured in Highway 63 crash

DENVER – Three people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon two-vehicle crash south of Denver.
Medics with Denver EMS and Waterloo Fire Rescue took Kimberlee Adiar of Waterloo, Rebecca Braun of Raymond and Sherry Frisch of New Hampton to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Their conditions weren’t available.
According to state troopers, Adair was driving a Chevrolet Uplander West on Dunkerton Road around 3:23 p.m. when the vehicle allegedly failed to yield to a southbound GMC Terrain driven by Frish.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted state troopers at the scene.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.