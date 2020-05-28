Three injured in Highway 63 crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DENVER – Three people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon two-vehicle crash south of Denver.

Medics with Denver EMS and Waterloo Fire Rescue took Kimberlee Adiar of Waterloo, Rebecca Braun of Raymond and Sherry Frisch of New Hampton to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Their conditions weren’t available.

According to state troopers, Adair was driving a Chevrolet Uplander West on Dunkerton Road around 3:23 p.m. when the vehicle allegedly failed to yield to a southbound GMC Terrain driven by Frish.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted state troopers at the scene.

