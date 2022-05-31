Three Democrats vie for two Black Hawk County Supervisors ballot slots in primary

WATERLOO — Three Democrats, including one incumbent, will compete next week for two Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors’ slots on the general election ballot.

Craig White, who has served five terms on the board, will face Glen Keith and Tavis Hall in the Democratic primary June 7.

That is the only contested courthouse race in the primary election. The primary determines candidates for each political party in the Nov. 8 general election.

Hall, 37, is executive director of Experience Waterloo, the city’s tourism organization. Before that he was the executive director of Main Street Waterloo.

Previously, the Waterloo native was a district representative for former U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley. If elected, he would be the only Black supervisor. The county’s population is 10% Black.

Hall was one of the community leaders who pushed for a new Waterloo Police Department insignia, calling the former griffin logo racist. He was on the committee to redesign the image.

Hall’s main issues include public and mental health as well as community investment. He wants more interaction between the county and the cities.

“It’s really hard for communities to do really transformative things,” Hall said. “It’s especially hard when not every facet of the infrastructure is moving in the same direction. And part of that equation has to be the county and cities working in concert towards progress.”

Another issue for Hall is strategic planning. While people move to Black Hawk County, he noted that place-making and community investment are part of the equation and the county has a role in that. He said a strategic plan should not be based on five elected officials, but rather be a community engaged plan.

“(The current county board’s) perspective is: ‘Why would we help, why would we lead, why would we step up first?’” Hall said. “It should be” ‘How can we help, how can we lead, how can we be a driver here?’ Just that shift I think can result in finding creative solutions to long-term problems. I really position us for future growth.”

Keith, 47, is a teacher at East High School, where he leads the JROTC program. He spent 25 years in the military and three years on the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission, two years as chair.

He was deployed to Bosnia and later Kosovo in the late 1990s. He also served two tours in Afghanistan. Keith said he has dedicated his life to service since he was 18 years old.

Some of his main issues are public health, affordable housing and resilient infrastructure.

“If we don’t have infrastructure for these companies – and folks to get in and around on and/or access to high speed internet – then people are going to move to different locations and it becomes a workforce issue,” Keith said. “Then slowly it will eat away at our foundation of economic vitality and population.”

Similar to Hall, he identified strategic planning as a big issue. Keith said his strategic plan would include all voices across the county, cities, businesses and organizations.

“I’m committed to serving people, that’s what I do,” he added. “I really want to make a positive impact. I think we can do it together, we just got to work as a team.”

White, the current Board of Supervisors chairman, has been in office since 1999. The 73-year-old is a Vietnam veteran who dedicates most of his time to helping veterans. Before being on the board, White worked at Rath Packing Plant and John Deere.

He is involved with the Mental Health Board, Pathways, North Star Community Services, and multiple Waterloo and Black Hawk County veterans’ groups.

His top three issues include mental health, veterans services and infrastructure. White contends that he is the best choice because of his long tenure on the board.

“I’ve got the experience and I’ve got the dedication,” he said. “I’m here every day. I’m old school — just in case someone stops in, I can answer your questions.”

GOP candidates

On the Republican side, only two candidates are running, so neither of them will be eliminated from the general election ballot. They include first-term Supervisor Dan Trelka and Dennis Halverson.

Halverson is a John Deere employee. He also owned FireWater nightclub in downtown Waterloo.

Previously, he ran for the at-large seat on the Waterloo City Council, losing to Rob Nichols. During the debate over removing the griffin logo for the Waterloo Police Department, he said he was a proud supporter of the griffin.

Halverson didn’t make himself available for an interview. When running for the council in 2021, though, he said his main priorities are reducing taxes, parks and recreation, and youth activities.

“People don’t feel like they have someone there that’s listened to them,” Halverson said at the time. “I want to be someone to get them answers. If it’s not the answer they want to hear, at least I can explain it to them.”

Trelka, 58, is currently the only Republican on the Board of Supervisors. The Marine Corps veteran was previously Waterloo’s police chief from 2010 to 2019 and, before that, police chief in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, starting in 2003. He had been on that police force since 1992.

In the past, he has advocated for Black Hawk County to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary” – a jurisdiction that would oppose gun control legislation. Trelka also voted for a $100,000 warming and resource center for the homeless population. In addition, he sided with current supervisors White and Tom Little to cut $99,000 from the health department budget during a COVID-19 surge.

Trelka said his top priority is the local economy, stating he is fiscally conservative.

“When we utilize the dollar for the citizens, I simply want to make sure we’re getting value for that dollar,” Trelka said. “I always want to improve the process and give our citizens a more efficient, effective government.”

He noted that the main issues of concern for him are working together with cities and improving mental health and emergency services.

“The people can trust me. People know me. Just look at my track record and vote with your heart,” Trelka said. “I don’t need to be doing this job, I want to be doing this job.”

In other county-level races, two incumbents and one newcomer are all running unopposed.

Democrats Brian Williams and Sandie Smith are seeking new terms as county attorney and recorder, respectively. Lynda Hintzman is running in the Republican primary for county treasurer. Rita Schmidt currently holds the position.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 7. To find your polling place, contact contact the Black Hawk County elections office or go online to blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/190/Elections.

