Three dead in West Union crash

WEST UNION – A crash involving a semi truck near West Union has claimed the lives of three people.

The names of the deceased haven’t been released, but the Iowa State Patrol indicated two North Liberty residents, ages 65 and 18, died, as did a 9-year-old from Amana. A 15-year-old from Amana was injured and taken to Gunderson Hospital for treatment, according to the Patrol.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday on Iowa Highway 150 just south of Nature Road, north of West Union, when a southbound Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line and into the path of the northbound Freightliner semi, according to the Patrol.

The West Union Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

