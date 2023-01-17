Thousands volunteer for Pack the Dome at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — Thousands of volunteers spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day packing thousands of bags of food as part of the third annual Pack the Dome event.

More than 2,000 people volunteered to pack food at the event, according Barbara Prather, executive director for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. It was part of a partnership between the food bank and the University of Northern Iowa. Last year, more than 1,100 volunteers packed 48,000 bags of food at the UNI-Dome. This year, Prather said, they expanded their goal to 80,000 bags.

The event raises awareness in the community about food insecurity. Prather said approximately 16% of children in Northeast Iowa experience food insecurity. It’s an issue her organization has seen mounting recently with supply chain issues and inflation.

“It really has because people are working, they’re trying to make ends meet, but then costs go up 8-10%. Wages haven’t gone up 8-10%,” Prather said. “And so people spend more money on their basic needs.”

The morning started with boxes of food being loaded by student athletes from UNI. According to wrestler Parker Keckeisen, he and his teammates put their competitive streak to work, making a game out of the event.

“I’ve come here all three years, and it’s just a fun opportunity. As a wrestling team we probably compete too much, so we’re going to try to pack as many boxes as we can,” Keckeisen said. “As we learned from our great coach Doug Schwab, we love to compete, so we’re going to compete and we’re going to try to outpack every other team here.”

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and her sons also were on hand to help pack food. Last year she had to miss the event due to COVID. She made it on Monday, stressing that she wanted to instill a spirit of volunteerism in her children.

Hinson reflected on the fact that the food being packed was going to people in her district and said Pack the Dome goes hand-in-hand with pursuing policies that will drive down inflation and the cost of living.

“These are the stories that I’ve heard for the last two years — it’s that people are struggling to put food on the table, feed their families, struggling to pay their utility bills,” Hinson said. “So anything we can do to provide that little bit of assistance I think is really critical.”

Pack the Dome was split into 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. shifts. One group volunteering during the early shift was from Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls, which also provided food for the drive.

“This is an event where not only we at Target who work there can come, but we can bring our families, we can bring friends as well, which makes it all the more exciting to volunteer,” said Kristin Kucera, senior director for the distribution center. “Target gives back right to our communities, and this is one great way that we’re able to do that and involve a lot more people.”

Close 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.