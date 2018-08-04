WATERLOO — Waterloo welcomed tens of thousands of guests downtown this weekend for the 12th annual Iowa Irish Fest.
Now one of the largest such celebrations in the country, musicians, artists and athletes showcased their talents from Friday through Sunday in Lincoln Park and the streets around it, as well as businesses like Jameson’s Public House and the Elks Club.
Organizers of last year’s fest saw record attendance of about 38,600, just shy of their goal of 40,000, and are expecting even more this year.
The Highland Games, held in Lincoln Park, were one of the most well-attended events next to the live music stages.
Highland Games judge and former athlete Jennifer Cain said the ancient Irish-Scottish event can be compared to track and field with several events involving unique throwing and lifting competitions.
“Iowa Irish Fest is a special show,” Cain, of Des Moines, said.
She has traveled all over the Midwest judging competitions, “but this is my favorite. It’s the epitome of family. When we get together, it’s like a family reunion. When I first got here, I couldn’t go 5 feet without running into someone I wanted to hug,” Cain said.
Teresa Merrik, of Omaha, competed in the event as a master thrower in the 40 and up age division.
“I have fun and don’t get hurt, that’s my thing,” she said while holding her pitchfork, or what they call an implement.
Blacksmiths from the Quad-Cities area performed live demonstrations, while younger apprentices sold boot knives, or dirks, hooks and other art pieces made by the blacksmiths.
Clan Phoenix, a group of friends and relatives who have become like a close-knit family, organized the demonstrations and booths.
“We are a good group of friends that enjoy doing outdoor stuff,” including camping, hiking and attending Irish celebrations, said Jessie Latsch.
Latsch and her husband, Joe, helped form the clan before recently moving to Mississippi. Several members of the group have their own blacksmithing businesses. She said some people purchase their designs for re-enactments, while others prefer solid steel because of its long-lasting properties.
“Just the uniqueness and being able to create things that focus on something that you’re going to build and actually use, instead of going and buying something and then throwing it away,” Latsch said. “When you have steel, it definitely lasts longer.”
Blacksmiths have been around for centuries. They begin by pouring charcoal into a forge, lighting a torch and blowing air onto the metal. The metal will turn various shades of orange and red, signifying it is ready for the smith to manipulate using hammers and other tools to bend and cut.
Apprentices Logan Golding, 17, and Seth Grass, 14, have been watching and learning from their fathers and family friends.
“I like to do things that are hard. I like the challenge,” Golding said.
Between a jam-packed lineup of activities, including music, workshops, kids area and demonstrations, festival-goers were able to choose from a variety of area businesses and vendors serving their best renditions of bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie.
Catering by Dee of Cedar Falls kept selling out of shepherd’s pie — a meat pie with a crust of mashed potato.
“She has to keep going back and getting more,” said her sister, Diana Brown-Sellma of Alburnett, who was helping as Dee Jordan cooked up more batches of the popular Irish meal.
Waterloo native and 2006 Waterloo West High graduate Scotty Russell performed a live painting demonstration at the local artist tent Saturday. Russell is a web and graphic designer for Viking Pump as well as owner of Perspective-Collective
From 2 to 8 p.m., Russell used blank marker and paint to blend Iowa landmarks with Irish symbolism on four canvases. His first piece featured the Fourth Street Bridge with a Blarney castle towering behind. Russell explained it’s one of the more famous castles in Ireland.
“Take the most iconic over there with the most iconic here, and mesh them together with a lot of detail — that’s kind of my thing,” he said.
His family and friends worked a nearby booth selling his custom illustrations and lettering projects. He said he’s an illustrative lettering artist whose mission is to deliver motivational content accompanied by original, uplifting artwork.
“Little things that people can take home to have a piece of Waterloo with them,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.