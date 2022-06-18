Thousands gather to welcome back College Hill Arts Festival

CEDAR FALLS — Dozens of artists helped draw thousands of visitors to the University of Northern Iowa campus for the return of the College Hill Arts Festival on Saturday.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the campus lawn at 23rd and College streets was filled once again with the artwork of 75 artists from across the country, chosen by a panel of three jurors.

With mediums ranging from photography, jewelry, wood, fiber, glass and ceramics, the two-day event featured more than 60 artists who were on exhibit for the first time at the festival.

While adults weaved through the open air booths looking to take home some original artwork, children ages 14 and younger were encouraged to visit the Young Collectors Gallery, where they can make their own purchases from participating artists without the influence of their parents.

The Hearst Center for the Arts was on hand to provide children the opportunity to create their own work in the hands-on activity center, where they could make their own drawings, paintings and crafts.

