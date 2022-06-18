Thousands gather to welcome back College Hill Arts Festival

A man observes the work of Tracy Sadlo at her fine art photography booth at he 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Cindy Bengston, left, and Connie Steffen, both of Waterloo, look at the glass pieces on display at Jon Offutt's boot at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Jonas Christman of Cedar Falls, 9, looks at the mixed media pieces on display at Sean and Trang Nguyen Cusick's booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Albert Tanko of North Branch, Minn. shows Melanie Middleton of North Carolina one of his sun-catchers at his Creative Nutworks booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
A visitor holds one of Albert Tanko's sun-catchers up in the sunlight to see through the stained glass in one of his pieces at his Creative Nutworks booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Visitors at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Visitors browse the artwork at David Barthel's photography booth at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Visitors at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Children make their own art at the Hearst Center for the Arts' activity center at the 42nd College Hill Arts Festival in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CEDAR FALLS — Dozens of artists helped draw thousands of visitors to the University of Northern Iowa campus for the return of the College Hill Arts Festival on Saturday.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the campus lawn at 23rd and College streets was filled once again with the artwork of 75 artists from across the country, chosen by a panel of three jurors.
With mediums ranging from photography, jewelry, wood, fiber, glass and ceramics, the two-day event featured more than 60 artists who were on exhibit for the first time at the festival.
While adults weaved through the open air booths looking to take home some original artwork, children ages 14 and younger were encouraged to visit the Young Collectors Gallery, where they can make their own purchases from participating artists without the influence of their parents.
The Hearst Center for the Arts was on hand to provide children the opportunity to create their own work in the hands-on activity center, where they could make their own drawings, paintings and crafts.
