CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Rod Library became an oasis Saturday for those looking to get away from everyday life and let their imaginations take over.

RodCon returned to the community space for the eighth year to offer a mini Comic-Con. About 3,000 people pass through each year, according to Melinda Beland, a library clerk in charge of public relations who helps organize the annual event.

The chance to dress up as a favorite character is a major draw, along with about 40 different vendors who dot the lower floor. The many craft tables upstairs make up what’s known as the Kids’ Zone, led by a couple of dozen art education students.

Other contests, activities, demonstrations and events take over the space for six hours, giving adults and kids plenty to do and enjoy. Among the games were Dungeons & Dragons and a Panther E-Sports video game setup.

This year’s theme encouraged people to dawn themes from the 1980s. Beland was among those to participate by crafting a Mystery Machine from “Scooby-Doo” that she could walk around in.

“It’s a good way to get the community involved with UNI,” said Beland. “We like to keep it free to show people that libraries aren’t dead, but are connectors of people with fun things. It’s also a good way to celebrate diversity.”

Holly Humke-Williams of Cedar Falls was among the crowd, along with her husband, Rob, and children Madelyn, 4, dressed as Elsa from “Frozen,” and Owen, 7, dressed as Pikachu from “Pokémon.”

Her family took advantage of the nice weather and walked over to the library.

“It’s something to do, and everyone gets to dress up,” said Humke-Williams, at the event for the first time. “It’s family friendly, free and close by.”

They met a new friend in Juliette Karpouzian, 8, of Waverly, while playing the Uno card game, saw local merchants and neighbors, and saw one of the childrens’ teachers and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green while checking out the crafts, games and vendors.

“It allows the community to engage with UNI too,” said Rob Williams.

“It’s good to support the businesses to help them grow,” added Humke-Williams. “We were alumni, and we get to see how different the library is from when we went here.”

For Peter Nicholson and his partner, Luke Banaszak, both from Cedar Falls, it was their second visit to RodCon.

Nicholson pointed out the event provides opportunities for enrichment and new ideas. He walked away with a new game. Banaszak came dressed as noodles and meatballs with eyes, otherwise known as the Flying Spaghetti Monster from “The Gospel of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.” He was preparing to compete in one of the many costume contests.

Last year, Banaszak came as a character from “The Sims.” Nicholson decided not to dress up, but he did last year, coming as a knight in shining armor.

Sadie Kimball, 3, of Waterloo, dressed up as a monarch butterfly and came with her parents and two brothers. “Is that Spiderman?” she asked her father, Travis, enamored by someone nearby wearing the familiar costume.

Her day was filled with lots of crafting. Among her gifts were the ears of the cartoon puppy “Bluey” and a crazy looking bookmark with pretend hair growing out of it. Meanwhile her brothers played the “Magic: The Gathering” game upstairs and picked up free comic books.

“The kids like being here and seeing all the costumes and picking up free things,” said Travis Kimball. “It’s something to do and it’s local.”

“It builds a sense of community,” said his wife Lisa Heiden-Kimball. “There’s a lot of diversity and brings a lot of different types of people together.”

Amy and Justin Mertz of Cedar Falls came with their son, Clark, 5, who was dressed as Black Panther. Their whole family are huge fans of science fiction movies, comics, video games and books, and were finally able to make it out to event for the first time.

“A lot of this has become a cultural movement,” said Justin Mertz. “It’s more mainstream, and not just us nerds out here. People have come to appreciate the different genres.”

