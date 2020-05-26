Those prepaid debit cards in the mail — not a scam

“We’ve been telling people be careful who you give your Social Security number to,” he noted, “so a lot of people thought it was a scam or a solicitation.”

Hicks said the AG’s office has been getting about 15 calls a day since last Wednesday about the cards.

“I don’t think people realized that this is the way that they would be getting it,” said Hicks, who had just finished talking to an older woman Tuesday who couldn’t remember whether she received it or not.

“People are having trouble, they’ll call their bank to transfer it to their bank account and the banks don’t know what this is about — that’s what they’re saying anyway. There’s just a lot of confusion and some people are at a dead end,” Hicks said.

“Even if people kept the card and are trying to use it, some people are having frustration with that.”

The prepaid debit cards are supposed to be easy to use to get cash from automated transfer machines, transfer funds to a personal bank account and make online and retail location purchases where Visa cards are accepted. People can check their card balance online or by phone without any fees, according to the Internal Revenue Service.