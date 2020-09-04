This year's 20 Under 40 winners have been announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The recipients have been named for The Courier’s class of 2020 20 Under 40 awards.

Twenty men and women doing good works in the Cedar Valley were selected by a committee, whose members sorted through more than 200 nominations in the award program that’s nearing two decades of honorees.

In July, the Courier began seeking nominations for the award, which honors outstanding young leaders in the Cedar Valley who are making a difference in their work and personal lives to make the area a better place.

The individuals will be featured in Cedar Valley Business Monthly magazine in November and then featured on a daily basis in the Courier beginning in December.

This year’s recipients are:

Scott Behrends, 39, owner of NinjaU gym in Cedar Falls.

LaToshia Burrell, 34, director of employee engagement at The Accel Group in Waverly.

Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye, 37, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department.

Jesus Lizarraga-Estrada, 29, University of Northern Iowa associate director for freshmen recruitment and access.