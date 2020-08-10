You are the owner of this article.
This week's On Iowa Politics Podcast
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast

On this week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa's restoration of felon voting rights, and what's up with these polls?

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of The Courier and Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Craig Erickson.

