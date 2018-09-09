WATERLOO — 1968 was a tumultuous year in America.
The war in Vietnam was at its bloody height. Assassinations tore at the social fabric domestically. Political and racial conflict simmered across the country.
And that unrest eventually erupted in Waterloo.
On Friday, Sept. 13 of that year, police tried to apprehend a man in the crowd at an East High football game with St. Joseph’s of Westcheser, Ill., at Sloane-Wallace Stadium.
According to Courier files, a fight broke out and escalated into a full-blown riot. Violence spread across town through the east side. Businesses, including Shepherd Lumber, were destroyed by arson, and Iowa National Guard troops were eventually deployed. Thirteen people were arrested — some as young as 14 — and seven police officers were injured in the melee.
Maurice Jones, 19 at the time, was one of those detained.
He remembers being roughed up by police.
“I’ll never forget it. I was saying something smart to one of them,” Jones said with a laugh. “They started whooping on my butt, you know, all of them did.”
And Jones wasn’t the only one.
“A friend of mine named Jimmy Murphy was being arrested and getting beat by an officer during that time,” Jones said. “The riot came after the game.”
Murphy’s arrest — on a warrant for breaking a window — sparked the unrest that followed.
“When it happened, everybody just rushed (up to Murphy),” Jones said. “They (police) was tearing him up, they was whooping him trying to arrest him.”
Terry Sallis, later one of the “UNI Seven,” a group of student activists that took over the University of Northern Iowa president’s office in 1970, was arrested twice the night of the 1968 riot.
“The first time I went to jail I went for fighting, and fighting police really,” Sallis said.
He was released after his father stopped by the jail.
His second arrest was for interfering with police as his cousin was being beaten.
“She didn’t weigh 75 pounds,” Sallis said. “She was 12 when they did that to her.”
The fuse may have been lit earlier on June 1 by the death of Eddie Sallis in a Waterloo jail cell. It was ruled a suicide, but many suspected he had been murdered.
Smoldering tensions surrounding racial inequality in the city and the slow march toward desegregation ignited, eventually leaving parts of the east side in flames.
Neither Sallis nor Jones believe Eddie Sallis hung himself. They recall being called racial slurs and being abused by police when they were taken into custody.
“During that time period Waterloo was just a microcosm of the larger society,” Sallis said.
Tensions at East and the adjacent “north end” business district had been high the week before the riots, with walk-outs and protests by many of the school’s black students demanding the school offer black history courses and hire more African-American teachers. The night before the football game a Molotov cocktail was lobbed into an office building at Shepherd Lumber Co. on East Fourth Street, according to Courier files.
“That whole time period you were dealing with a lot of angry, smart African-Americans that really wanted something better for themselves and for the city,” Sallis said.
Bob Greenlee was a Waterloo police officer in 1968 and was at Sloan Wallace Stadium. He was working during the football game and eventual riot.
He said as East High fans returned home from the stadium, “there’d be rocks thrown and windows broken.” Greenlee and other officers would escort kids back to the east side.
“There was just a terrible time going on,” Greenlee said. “There was rocks being thrown and gun shots being fired.”
As shots rang out along East Fourth Street, officers had no idea where they were coming from.
“I was scared,” Greenlee said. “You didn’t know whether you were going to get hit or not. Some squad cars got hit by bullets.”
Windows were broken. Homes at 128, 126 and 122 Sumner St. were destroyed by flames, and 117 Linn St. was considered a total loss.
“There was more than the lumber yard burning, because most of the businesses down there at the time was owned by white people,” Jones said.
Shortly after the disturbance, the Iowa National Guard was called in and Waterloo Mayor Lloyd Turner established a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for persons 21 and younger.
The Guard had been called to Waterloo 20 years earlier, to restore order during a 1948 Rath Packing Co. strike after one man was shot to death, according to Courier files.
Sallis and others don’t consider the 1968 rampage a one-day event. Tensions had been building for a long time, and continued long after September.
“The mentality started at the football game, but there was a lot going on,” Sallis said.
And when the pent-up anger over systemic racism combusted, both Sallis and Jones helped feed the flames.
“You’ve got to realize we were young,” Jones said. “It wasn’t directed at anybody, and it wasn’t focused.”
Anything they came across they tried to break.
“We were just tearing up anything and everything,” Jones said. “Just venting your frustration at anything you came across.”
Bruce Reed was arrested near the lumber yard that night. He was 19.
“I try not to remember any of that,” Reed said. “They beat us up in the elevator. They didn’t hit us in the face; they hit us in the body. That way there won’t be no bruises.”
Terry Stevens was an organizer and activist at the time and helped stage a series of protests around the city. She was also a member UNI Seven. The youths on the east side of Waterloo recognized the growing tension because they were feeling the brunt of the resistance to segregation.
“Almost all of the black students were at East High School,” Stevens said. “People were starting to recognize that you have get involved in your world if it’s going to change.”
“I knew something was wrong, because we were mistreated in school,” Stevens said. “Most of the black students were put in very low-level classes, or in then what they called special education.”
Students were placed in those classes regardless of their intellect or grades, Stevens said.
Urban renewal had started destroying longtime black neighborhoods, “where you could walk to school safely, you could walk home safely,” Stevens said. “Your churches were within a few blocks.”
And it was students who led the efforts to desegregate Waterloo schools, Stevens said.
“Our voices kind of got washed out by adults who took over the procedure,” she said. “Our considerations were about our education, that’s what it was.”
“We wanted teachers to represent us. We wanted to be involved in other activities that were not athletically manifested,” she said. “Our challenges for us were educational. There were many clubs and activities that we were not a part of and were off limits for the most part.”
Sports certainly were an integral part of East High’s image at the time. The Trojan football team in 1968 was the stuff of legend. From 1965 to 1971, East won 55 games in a row, a state record that stood for 41 years.
But the fraught racial environment at the time meant the games were held amid tight security with a heavy police presence.
“Those things divide a community; they don’t bring a community together,” Stevens said.
The effects of the riot were felt all around the world. Anthony Tisdale, a Waterloo native, had graduated in 1965 and was stationed in Vietnam in 1968. He received a letter from his parents about the events.
“I heard about it by way of mail,” Tisdale said. “I think they were kind of discouraged.”
His parents lived close to the lumber yard where the fires were started and were disgusted, Tisdale said.
“They weren’t particularly fond of the individuals that were responsible for it,” Tisdale said. The riots weren’t justified from his parent’s perspective.
“When I first heard about it I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I thought things were actually pretty good as far as human rights were concerned in Waterloo.”
After the riots the anger remained for many involved.
A lot of people on both sides of the river were frustrated, Greenlee said.
“It wasn’t long and pretty soon things got calm,” Greenlee said. “A lot of things got better. Now whether problems got solved, I don’t know, but things sure got better.”
Greenlee was eventually posted as an officer at East High and would go talk to parents of troubled students personally.
“If we were having trouble with a kid I would go out to the house and sit and maybe talk with the parents,” Greenlee said.
Leon Mosley lived in Waterloo and worked at John Deere at the time. He went on to be an elected county supervisor.
“The legacy was that it prompted people to be more vocal,” Mosley said. “The rioting was bad, but that was about the only way you could get people’s attention to do anything.”
