Charlotte’s Web
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (shows also Feb. 22-23)
Location: Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Charlotte is a spider: Wilbur is a pig. They form an unlikely friendship in the Arable barnyard. Their friendship takes a turn when they learn that Wilbur is bound for the butcher – unless Charlotte can find a way to save her friend. A classic story of friendship, selfless love, and bravery.
Tickets: $10 for all seats. To order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Coors Bull Riding Classic
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Hippodrome, National Cattle Congress grounds, Waterloo
Details: With the purchase of any Bull Riding ticket, free entrance to Wildard in the Pavilion following the Bull Riding.
Tickets: Adult tickets are $20 in advance; $25 day of show; kid’s ticketsare, ages 4-12, $5 in advance; $10 day of show; 3—under Free
The Westerlies
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah
Details: New York based brass quartet The Westerlies will perform. They are comprised of a group of childhood friends from Seattle.
Tickets: $28 for adults, $26 for seniors 65 and over and $15 for youth ages 4-18. To order, call (563) 387-1357 or go to http://www.tickets.luther.edu
The Odd Couple-a comedy by Neil Simon
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Feb. 22-24)
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Michelle Rathe. Unstoppable laughter brightens mid-winter doldrums with the ever-popular comedy The Odd Couple by Neil Simon. Simon himself described this story as: “Two men—one divorced and one estranged and neither quite sure why their marriages fell apart—move in together to save money for alimony and suddenly discover they’re having the same conflicts and fights they had in their marriages.” Felix and Oscar have become household words that quickly evoke smiles. Add in their poker buddies and hearty laughter abounds.
Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. To order, call 277-5293 or go to www.osterregent.com
wcfsymphony: Valentine Attraction
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Passionate music of star-crossed lovers by Debussy, Gershwin and others including a rarely-heard orchestral setting of Romeo and Juliet. Join us for the perfect date night with a soundtrack of romantic full orchestral sound.
Tickets: Ticket prices range from $21.75 to $50.75. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Tri-City
- Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Soup Supper
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Independence Fire Department, 113 Fourth Ave., SE, Independence
Details: Fundraiser toward purchasing hoods and gloves for firefighters. The meal is beef stew and chili and homemade desserts.
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
Admission: $5
Legacy of Light
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (shows also Feb. 22-24, Feb. 28, March 1-3)
Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus
Details: Theatre UNI production by Karen Zacarias. It examines the life, work and legacy of Emilie Du Chatalet, the 18th century French scientist and scholar. Directed by Amy S. Osatinski, assistant professor of directing.
Tickets: $23.75 for adults and free to UNI students with the ID card.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.