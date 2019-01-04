Try 1 month for 99¢
indoor soccer
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Iowa Soccer Association Girls’ Indoor Championships

  • Time: Today through Sunday
  • Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Go to iowasoccer.org.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Southern Illinois University

  • Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Lincoln

  • Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
  • Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Reading Pals

  • Time: 4:15 p.m., 4:35 p.m. or 4:55 p.m. Tuesday
  • Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.
  • Details: The Reading Pals program allows primary-grade students (K-3rd grade) the opportunity to develop reading fluency by practicing reading to a dog from the Cedar Valley Pet Pals organization. To pre-register, call 859-3282.

We’ve Got Stories to Tell

  • Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Join guest speakers sharing stories from Cedar Falls history. Today’s speaker is Kenneth Lyftogt.

Messy Mornings

  • Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
  • Admission: $5

Songbook Trio

  • Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Music performed live by Steph, Tom and Al.
  • Admission: Free

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments