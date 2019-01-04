Iowa Soccer Association Girls’ Indoor Championships
- Time: Today through Sunday
- Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Details: Go to iowasoccer.org.
UNI men’s basketball vs. Southern Illinois University
- Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Lincoln
- Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Reading Pals
- Time: 4:15 p.m., 4:35 p.m. or 4:55 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.
- Details: The Reading Pals program allows primary-grade students (K-3rd grade) the opportunity to develop reading fluency by practicing reading to a dog from the Cedar Valley Pet Pals organization. To pre-register, call 859-3282.
We’ve Got Stories to Tell
- Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Join guest speakers sharing stories from Cedar Falls history. Today’s speaker is Kenneth Lyftogt.
Messy Mornings
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
- Admission: $5
Songbook Trio
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Music performed live by Steph, Tom and Al.
- Admission: Free
