gbpac-emmylou-harris.jpg

Emmylou Harris 

 WIKIPEDIA COMMONS PHOTO

Lunchtime concert

Time: noon today

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: The UNI Bass Studio and Bass Ensemble will perform in a one-hour free concert. Bring a sack lunch.

Hops for Hospice

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Winter Hall, Allen College, Waterloo

Details: More than 20 craft beers, appetizers and entertainment provided by the Brazilian 2Wins will be featured at the fundraiser benefitting UnityPoint Hospice.

Tickets: $50, can be purchased by calling 235-3960.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Time: 6 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle of Capri Bvld., Waterloo

Details: Cost is $50 per ticket, which includes the meal, complimentary drink and the show Must be 21 to purchase tickets.

Panic Park Haunted House

Time: 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls

Cost: $15

Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house

Time: 7 to ? today and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday

Location: 3767 Lafayette Road, Evansdale

Cost: $20 for adults and $13 for those 12 and under

Heart of Darkness haunted complex

Time: 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo

Cost: $20

‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’—a comedy by Katherine DiSavino

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, First and Main streets, Cedar Falls.

Details: An experience she’ll never forget awaits Bridget as she prepares to stay with her favorite grandmother in New York for the summer. It seems her grandmother is selling handmade lingerie from an illegal boutique in her apartment. Most of her clientele are senior citizens from the area. Nana is in jeopardy of being arrested and evicted. In spite of the dire fate that awaits in the wake of the discovery of Nana’s little business operation, the story has a wonderfully light-hearted and good-natured feel as each crisis arises. This comedy brings down the house wherever it plays. Come join the mayhem as Nana’s ingenious ways to conceal her secret are revealed.

Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for full-time students; to order, call 277-5283 or visit the website at www.MyCFCT.org.

Evansdale AMVETS Auxiliary craft and bake sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale

Fall Family Fun Day

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: Downtown Cedar Falls, Fourth and Main streets

Details: Activities include face painting, a pumpkin giveaway and fall crafts. Additionally, there will be a Cedar Valley Fall Endurance Festival.

Fashion Show Fundraiser

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Larrabee Center, 117 11th St. NW, Waverly

Details: The evening consists of a number of activities, including a social hour, silent auction and raffle, live entertainment and a fashion show featuring clients, employees and community member modeling fashions from Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores.

Cost: $5 at the door

Wartburg College Symphonic Band concert

Time: 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly

Details: The band is under the direction of Scott Muntefering. It has 72 members representing several states.

Blue Dress Gala — A Night of Dueling Pianos

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave., Waterloo

Details: Fundraiser for Family & Children’s Council of Waterloo

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Green Bay

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

Legendary Ladies of Country Music

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday

Location: Meskwaki Casino Hotel, rural Tama

Details: Tributes to Dolly, Patsy & Loretta

Emilylou Harris in concert

Time: 7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The 13-time Grammy winner will be on stage

Tickets: Prices start at $39; special youth pricing available; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Ladies Night Out

Time: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Location: UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, 1825 Logan Ave., Waterloo

Details: Complete with wine, appetizers and 3D mammograms, women can schedule their yearly exam at this event with friends, sisters or neighbors.

Salute to Women dinner

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Diamond Event Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Put on by the Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women. Guest speaker is Joan Becker.

Women in Politics scholarship benefit

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: Nancy Powell, 1970 UNI alumna, former director general of the U.S. Foreign Service and the U.S. Ambassador to India and Nepal, will speak. The event raises money for the Women in Politics Scholarship at the University of Northern Iowa.

UNI soccer vs. Drake University

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Youngstown

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

Artist Series: Tonic Sol Fa—A Capella Group

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Tama Hall, Hawkeye Community College, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo

Details: An Emmy Award-winning quartet that has earned a reputation as America’s premier vocal group will once again grace the stage of Tama Auditorium. Tonic Sol-fa began at St. John’s University in Central Minnesota and includes lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist, Greg Bannwarth, baritone and percussionist/vocal percussionist, Theo Brown, and bass, Jared Dove. Together, they form one of the leading forces in the world of vocal music with Emmy Award winning arrangements and multi-million selling compositions.

U.S. Marine Band 2018

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: As part of its 2018 national concert tour, “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band will perform. The concert, sponsored by the UNI School of Music and Gallagher Bluedorn is free and open to the public.

