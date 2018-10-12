Lunchtime concert
Time: noon today
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: The UNI Bass Studio and Bass Ensemble will perform in a one-hour free concert. Bring a sack lunch.
Hops for Hospice
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Winter Hall, Allen College, Waterloo
Details: More than 20 craft beers, appetizers and entertainment provided by the Brazilian 2Wins will be featured at the fundraiser benefitting UnityPoint Hospice.
Tickets: $50, can be purchased by calling 235-3960.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
Time: 6 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle of Capri Bvld., Waterloo
Details: Cost is $50 per ticket, which includes the meal, complimentary drink and the show Must be 21 to purchase tickets.
Panic Park Haunted House
Time: 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls
Cost: $15
Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house
Time: 7 to ? today and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday
Location: 3767 Lafayette Road, Evansdale
Cost: $20 for adults and $13 for those 12 and under
Heart of Darkness haunted complex
Time: 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo
Cost: $20
‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’—a comedy by Katherine DiSavino
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, First and Main streets, Cedar Falls.
Details: An experience she’ll never forget awaits Bridget as she prepares to stay with her favorite grandmother in New York for the summer. It seems her grandmother is selling handmade lingerie from an illegal boutique in her apartment. Most of her clientele are senior citizens from the area. Nana is in jeopardy of being arrested and evicted. In spite of the dire fate that awaits in the wake of the discovery of Nana’s little business operation, the story has a wonderfully light-hearted and good-natured feel as each crisis arises. This comedy brings down the house wherever it plays. Come join the mayhem as Nana’s ingenious ways to conceal her secret are revealed.
Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for full-time students; to order, call 277-5283 or visit the website at www.MyCFCT.org.
Evansdale AMVETS Auxiliary craft and bake sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale
Fall Family Fun Day
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: Downtown Cedar Falls, Fourth and Main streets
Details: Activities include face painting, a pumpkin giveaway and fall crafts. Additionally, there will be a Cedar Valley Fall Endurance Festival.
Fashion Show Fundraiser
Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Larrabee Center, 117 11th St. NW, Waverly
Details: The evening consists of a number of activities, including a social hour, silent auction and raffle, live entertainment and a fashion show featuring clients, employees and community member modeling fashions from Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores.
Cost: $5 at the door
Wartburg College Symphonic Band concert
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: The band is under the direction of Scott Muntefering. It has 72 members representing several states.
Blue Dress Gala — A Night of Dueling Pianos
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave., Waterloo
Details: Fundraiser for Family & Children’s Council of Waterloo
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Green Bay
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Legendary Ladies of Country Music
Time: 8 p.m. Saturday
Location: Meskwaki Casino Hotel, rural Tama
Details: Tributes to Dolly, Patsy & Loretta
Emilylou Harris in concert
Time: 7 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The 13-time Grammy winner will be on stage
Tickets: Prices start at $39; special youth pricing available; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Ladies Night Out
Time: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Location: UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, 1825 Logan Ave., Waterloo
Details: Complete with wine, appetizers and 3D mammograms, women can schedule their yearly exam at this event with friends, sisters or neighbors.
Salute to Women dinner
Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Diamond Event Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Put on by the Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women. Guest speaker is Joan Becker.
Women in Politics scholarship benefit
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Nancy Powell, 1970 UNI alumna, former director general of the U.S. Foreign Service and the U.S. Ambassador to India and Nepal, will speak. The event raises money for the Women in Politics Scholarship at the University of Northern Iowa.
UNI soccer vs. Drake University
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Youngstown
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Artist Series: Tonic Sol Fa—A Capella Group
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Tama Hall, Hawkeye Community College, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Details: An Emmy Award-winning quartet that has earned a reputation as America’s premier vocal group will once again grace the stage of Tama Auditorium. Tonic Sol-fa began at St. John’s University in Central Minnesota and includes lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist, Greg Bannwarth, baritone and percussionist/vocal percussionist, Theo Brown, and bass, Jared Dove. Together, they form one of the leading forces in the world of vocal music with Emmy Award winning arrangements and multi-million selling compositions.
U.S. Marine Band 2018
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: As part of its 2018 national concert tour, “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band will perform. The concert, sponsored by the UNI School of Music and Gallagher Bluedorn is free and open to the public.
