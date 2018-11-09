Prep football semi-finals
Time: Today at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Class A; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Class 4A; Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Class 1A and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Class 2A.
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: It’s time for state football
Golden Silo Barn Party
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. today
Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave., Waterloo
Details: Fundraiser for Silos & Smokestacks
UNI volleyball vs. Missouri State
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
‘THE GIVER’
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday (shows also Nov. 16-17)
Location: McElroy Theatre, Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Jonas’ world is perfect. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices. Every person is assigned a role in the community. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver — to receive and keep the memories of the community and learn to control his destiny.
Tickets: $10
‘THE MAN FROM EARTH’
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: McCaskey Lyceum, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: The Wartburg Players, a student-run theater group, will perform. It follows John Oldman, a departing university professor, who claims to have lived for more than 14,000 years.
UNI women’s basketball vs. University of Delaware
Time: 8:30 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Lit-Con
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.
Details: Lit-Con is a celebration of fandom, geekery, literature and popular culture. It is open to all ages and is free to attend. Costumes are encouraged.
Holiday Arts Festival
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: This two-day fine arts festival falls at the perfect time to kick off the holiday shopping season. Original works by the finest Midwest artists working in mixed media, painting, drawing, photography, wood, glass, jewelry, metal, ceramics, fiber, and more will be available for purchase. The Laughing Tree Cafe will be open and serving breakfast, lunch, coffee, and tea. Free admission.
Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum 10th anniversary
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday
Location: 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: Free admission to vets and other activities
Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry
Time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: New Hartford American Legion
Candlelight Walk
Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waverly Rail Trail, starting at 412 First Ave. SE behind Kwik Star East, Waverly
Details: Enjoy a candlelit stroll on a mile of the trail. Trail volunteers will place 400 luminaries to light to way for walking. Complimentary hot cocoa is provided by Nestle Beverage. This is a great family and dog friendly event.
Bel Canto concert
Time: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St., Waterloo
Details: Bel Canto, directed by Nick Klemetson, along with the Waterloo West High School Choir, directed by Luke Overton, will be presenting a fall concert.
Tickets: $10, and available at the door.
UNI volleyball vs. Southern Illinois
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Armistice
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: In commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I, the UNI School of Music presents Armistice, featuring the UNI Wind Ensemble, the UNI Varsity Glee Club, and soloists from the UNI School of Music Faculty. Armistice will include music representing all regions impacted by the conflict as well as readings of letters and journals from soldiers.
Tickets: Please note, this event is free for all veterans and active military members; for others prices start at $10.
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
Cost: $5
Sartori Festival of Trees gallery
Time: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (also Nov. 16-17)
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Peforming Arts Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Free to the public to view the decorated trees and wreaths
Prep football championships
Time: 8-player at 10 a.m.; Class A at 1:30 p.m. and Class 3A at 7 p.m. (more championships on Friday, Nov. 16)
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: Championship football in the Dome.
38th annual Dr. E.H. Stumme Art and Photography Show
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: Denver Public Library, Denver
Details: Watercolor and oil paintings, along with drawings, mixed media pieces and photography will be on display.
