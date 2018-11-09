Try 1 month for 99¢
Dylan-Quackenbush-holiday-arts.jpg

Dylan Quackenbush, ceramics, is one of the artists at this year's Holiday Arts Festival, Saturday and Sunday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Prep football semi-finals

Time: Today at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Class A; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Class 4A; Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Class 1A and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Class 2A.

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: It’s time for state football

Golden Silo Barn Party

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. today

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave., Waterloo

Details: Fundraiser for Silos & Smokestacks

UNI volleyball vs. Missouri State

Time: 6 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

‘THE GIVER’

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday (shows also Nov. 16-17)

Location: McElroy Theatre, Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Jonas’ world is perfect. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices. Every person is assigned a role in the community. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver — to receive and keep the memories of the community and learn to control his destiny.

Tickets: $10

‘THE MAN FROM EARTH’

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: McCaskey Lyceum, Wartburg College, Waverly

Details: The Wartburg Players, a student-run theater group, will perform. It follows John Oldman, a departing university professor, who claims to have lived for more than 14,000 years.

UNI women’s basketball vs. University of Delaware

Time: 8:30 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Lit-Con

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.

Details: Lit-Con is a celebration of fandom, geekery, literature and popular culture. It is open to all ages and is free to attend. Costumes are encouraged.

Holiday Arts Festival

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: This two-day fine arts festival falls at the perfect time to kick off the holiday shopping season. Original works by the finest Midwest artists working in mixed media, painting, drawing, photography, wood, glass, jewelry, metal, ceramics, fiber, and more will be available for purchase. The Laughing Tree Cafe will be open and serving breakfast, lunch, coffee, and tea. Free admission.

Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum 10th anniversary

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday

Location: 503 South St., Waterloo

Details: Free admission to vets and other activities

Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry

Time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: New Hartford American Legion

Candlelight Walk

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waverly Rail Trail, starting at 412 First Ave. SE behind Kwik Star East, Waverly

Details: Enjoy a candlelit stroll on a mile of the trail. Trail volunteers will place 400 luminaries to light to way for walking. Complimentary hot cocoa is provided by Nestle Beverage. This is a great family and dog friendly event.

Bel Canto concert

Time: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St., Waterloo

Details: Bel Canto, directed by Nick Klemetson, along with the Waterloo West High School Choir, directed by Luke Overton, will be presenting a fall concert.

Tickets: $10, and available at the door.

UNI volleyball vs. Southern Illinois

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Armistice

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: In commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I, the UNI School of Music presents Armistice, featuring the UNI Wind Ensemble, the UNI Varsity Glee Club, and soloists from the UNI School of Music Faculty. Armistice will include music representing all regions impacted by the conflict as well as readings of letters and journals from soldiers.

Tickets: Please note, this event is free for all veterans and active military members; for others prices start at $10.

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.

Cost: $5

Sartori Festival of Trees gallery

Time: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (also Nov. 16-17)

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Peforming Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Free to the public to view the decorated trees and wreaths

Prep football championships

Time: 8-player at 10 a.m.; Class A at 1:30 p.m. and Class 3A at 7 p.m. (more championships on Friday, Nov. 16)

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: Championship football in the Dome.

38th annual Dr. E.H. Stumme Art and Photography Show

Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: Denver Public Library, Denver

Details: Watercolor and oil paintings, along with drawings, mixed media pieces and photography will be on display.

