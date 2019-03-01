YMCA celebration
- Time: 5 to 10 p.m. today
- Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
- Details: The Family YMCA will celebrate its 150th birthday with a party. There will be a kids zone with inflatables and activities, live entertainment by Sideshow Bob and food and mayoral proclamation by both the city of Waterloo and city of Cedar Falls.
- Admission: Free
Abraham Lincoln presentation
- Time: 6:30 p.m. today
- Location: Clarksville Public Library, 103 W. Greene St., Clarksville
- Details: Abraham Lincoln portrayer Kevin Wood will present "A New Birth of Freedom." Guests will hear an account from Lincoln of the history of the USA from 1776 through the end of the Civil War in 1865.
- Admission: Free
Legacy of Light
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus
- Details: Theatre UNI production by Karen Zacarias. It examines the life, work and legacy of Emilie Du Chatalet, the 18th century French scientist and scholar. Directed by Amy S. Osatinski, assistant professor of directing.
- Tickets: $23.75 for adults and free to UNI students with the ID card.
Maple Syrup Festival
- Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls
- Details: Guests are encouraged to take the shuttle from River Hills School or Cedar Heights school parking lots. New this year: an additional griddle and more seating. Chris Cakes will show off his flapjack-flipping talents again this year.
- Cost: $9 for adults and youths ages 13 and older; $5 for youths ages 3-12. Available at the door.
Cedar Valley Local Food and Film Festival
- Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Meet local producers, purchase local food, attend a short film and discussion with a diverse panel, attend a gardening class.
- Admission: Free
Ethnic Arts Festival
- Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Luther Regents Center, North Gym, Luther College, Decorah
- Details: Open to the public. The festival will include displays of the original inhabitants of the region, a culture fair with student performances, demonstrations by community artisans and food stalls.
- Admission: Free
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra
- Time: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo
- Details: The show is "Turkish Delight," music written especially for wind instruments by Mozart, Louis Spohr and Michael Haydn.
- Tickets: $28 for adults and $10 for college students and $5 for youths below college; order at wcfsymphony.org, the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center box office or by calling 273-4849.
UNI Choirs Concert
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: UNI's popular choral ensembles, including Concert Chorale, Women’s Chorus, the UNI Varsity Men’s Glee Club and UNI Singers will offer a shared spring concert. Conductors John Len Wiles and Amy Kotsonis will lead the engaging performance.
- Tickets: call (319) 273-4TIX or visit https://unitix.uni.edu/.
Messy Mornings
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
- Admission: $5
UNI women's basketball vs. Bradley University
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.