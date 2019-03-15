Eastern Iowa Sportshow
Time: 3 to 9 p.m. today; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: UNI-Dome and McLeod Center, off Hudson Road, Cedar Falls
Details: Iowa Show Productions said there is a wide variety of activities at this year’s show, including whitetail antler scoring, live rainbow trout fishing, mechanical bull riding, paintball, chain saw carving demonstrations, car camping and overlanding presentations, a seminar lineup of fishing experts and the All-Star Stunt Dog Challenge stage show.
Admission: $7 for adults and $5 for youths ages 10-15 with those 9 and under admitted free. Parking is also free, and the first 150 youths under 13 on Sunday will receive free fishing rods.
‘Appropriate’
Time: 7:30 p.m. today, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: Jewel Theatre, Luther’s Center for the Arts, Luther College, Decorah
Details: Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Appropriate” is a story of siblings colliding over a contentious family history while settling the accounts of the newly deceased Lafayette patriarch. The production is directed by Robert Vrtis, Luther assistant professor of theater. It contains scenes of violence, adult language and racial situations.
Tickets: $10; purchase at tickets.luther.edu or by calling (563)387-1357.
Church singer
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Gift of Life Church, 1651 Sycamore St., Waterloo
Details: Waterloo native Gabriel Evans will perform.
Paw Patrol Breakfast Buffet
Time: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Hy-Vee, 2834 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
Details: Enjoy a breakfast buffet plus a meet and greet with the Paw Patrol.
Cost: $4.99 per child; $8.99 per adult. Register by calling 233-3266.
Annual Mulligan Stew Dinner
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Cedar Falls Women’s Club, 304 Clay St.
How to Catch a Leprechaun Storytime
Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Location: Barnes & Noble bookstore, Crossroads Center area, Waterloo
Details: You’ve been planning night and day, and finally you’ve created the perfect trap, but leprechauns are quick and sneakier than you may think. Will you ever catch one? Join us for Storytime and get a coupon from our Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4.
U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: With its present home on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Air Force Band is the Air Force’s premier musical organization.
Tickets: Free, but are limited to four per person. Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Spring Break at the CF Library
Time: Monday through March 22
Details: In addition to regular storytimes, the youth department will offer a variety of activities that adult caregivers and children can do together.
World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids
Time: Monday through March 22
Location: Downtown Waterloo. Phelps Youth Pavilion at the Waterloo Center for the Arts; John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum; National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum; Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum & Grout Museum; Bluedorn Science Imaginarium; Waterloo Public Library; Young Arena Ice Skating; Cedar Valley SportsPlex; and YWCA Swimming (pool only).
Details: There will be activities and discounted admission of $1 per site per person at eight downtown Waterloo attractions within a one-square mile area. A special “Let the Fun Begin!” event sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley and Waterloo Public Library is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. More details at www.worldsgreatestspringbreak.com.
More Music in Mae Latta
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Featuring music by members of the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association. Phil & Travis will perform today.
