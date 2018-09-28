Vietnam War vigil
- Time: 3 p.m. today through noon Sunday.
- Location: Black Hawk County Vietman Veterans Memorial, Paramount Park, 100 block of East Fourth Street, Waterloo.
- Details: The annual vigil for Black Hawk County residents killed or missing in the Vietnam War.
Rick Springfield in concert
- Time: 7 p.m. today.
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls.
- Details: Over the past four decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. He is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician with hits "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers" and "An Affair of the Heart."
- Tickets: Prices start at $39; special youth pricing in effect for this show; call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales
- Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Black Hawk Children's Theatre production. Jack the Narrator and his off-beat, quirky friends fracture fairy tales and funny bones across the fantastical universe with this humor-laden storybook. Jack tries to save himself from the Giant but his friends, from Little Red Hen to the Stinky Cheese man keep getting in the way.
- Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for student; or order call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Community Shred Day
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
- Location: Veridian Credit Union, 1827 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.
- Details: Mobile shred trucks from On-Site Information Destruction Inc. will be available to safely destroy documents.
- Cost: Free.
UNI soccer vs. Missouri State
- Time: 1 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo.
Wcfsymphony Gala Season Opener
- Time: 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls.
- Details: wcfsymphony's first concert of the season. It features acclaimed guest piano soloist Simone Dinnerstein.
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.wcfsymphony.org.
Waverly Horse Sale
- Time: Tuesday through Oct. 5.
- Location: Waverly Sales Barn, 2212 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly.
- Details: Horse enthusiasts from all over the country Canada and world-wide descend upon the Cedar Valley to sell and buy some of the most premium horses and equipment to be found anywhere.
Whose Live Anyway?
- Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls.
- Details: The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" present their new improv tour: Whose Live Anyway? It is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will perform. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage.
- Tickets: Prices start at $36; special youth pricing in effect. For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Show and shine car show
- Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.
Hartman Halloween Hikes
- Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (also Oct. 5).
- Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.
- Details: 41th annual Friends of Hartman Reserve host the fundraiser. Hikes leave every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m. The theme this year is "Home Sweet Home" to celebrate the opening of the remodeled Interpretive Building. The hikes are short, non-scary walks that follow a candle-lit trail in the woods. Costumed characters along the trail give short performances about nature topics. The event is designed for families, youth groups and adventurers of all ages. The public is invited to wear Halloween costumes.
- Cost: $5 each; free for those 2 and younger. Tickets are sold only in advance and may be purchased by calling 277-2187 or by stopping by Hartman's front desk.
